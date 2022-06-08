ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

The families of gun violence victims urged Congress to take action. But lawmakers showed no signs of agreeing.

By Jake Epstein
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rlPm_0g4hjK3U00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUKXJ_0g4hjK3U00
Roy Guerrero, a pediatrician from Uvalde, Texas, testifies to the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on gun violence on Wednesday.

STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

  • Families of gun violence victims delivered powerful testimonies to Congress on Wednesday.
  • Many pressed lawmakers to tighten gun control legislation after a string of deadly mass shootings.
  • But lawmakers didn't show any signs of compromise on legislation to reduce the violence.

The families of gun violence victims gave harrowing testimony to Congress on Wednesday, as many called for lawmakers to take action after a series of high-profile deadly mass shootings that have gripped the nation.

But by the end of the hearing, House lawmakers seemed no closer to any kind of agreement on legislation to address or stop the violence.

Speaking at a House Oversight Committee on gun violence, parents of victims of recent massacres in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, delivered powerful and emotional remarks about the two mass shootings that left 10 and 21 people dead, respectively.

The mother of Lexi Rubio , a fourth grader killed in the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, pleaded with lawmakers to tighten gun control restrictions — crying as she described the last day she saw her daughter.

"I left my daughter at that school and that decision will haunt me for the rest of my life," Kimberly Mata-Rubio said, demanding a ban on assault rifles and high capacity magazines.

She continued: "Somewhere out there there is a mom listening to our testimony thinking 'I cant even imagine their pain,' not knowing our reality will one day be hers — unless we act now."

In a graphic testimony, Uvalde pediatrician Roy Guerrero described witnessing gruesome scenes of horror at the hospital after the shooting. Meanwhile, 11-year-old survivor, Miah Cerrillo told Congress in a pre-recorded video that she no longer feels safe at school because she's worried that another shooting will occur.

Zeneta Everhart, whose 21-year-old son Zaire Goodman was injured in what police say was a racially motivated attack at Tops supermarket in Buffalo last month, said she can still feel the shrapnel from a bullet lodged in his back as she cleans his wounds.

She invited lawmakers who refuse to act to come to her home "to help clean Zaire's wounds so that you can see up close the damage that has been caused to my son and my community."

Wednesday's hearing also included remarks from leaders and members — some of who have been personally impacted by gun violence — of organizations fighting for firearm control and legislation.

"Gun violence is destroying communities around the country and every day, families experience first-hand the devastation gunfire brings," said Greg Jackson, executive director of the Community Justice Action Fund and a gun violence survivor.

He continued: "To eliminate gun violence, we must swiftly recognize that this is a public health crisis that deserves a public health response."

Jackson urged lawmakers to advance legislation that promotes solutions to fight spiraling gun violence, and investigate its "disproportionate impact" on communities of color across the country.

Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, stressed during her fired-up testimony that the crisis is "worse in Black and Latino communities" and slammed politicians for failing to take action and ignoring "the majority of Americans who want stricter gun laws."

"You tell our children," she said, that "protecting them matters less than protecting the status quo."

A few who testified, however, expressed their opposition to more strict gun control laws.

One mother, conservative gun-rights activist Lucretia Hughes whose son was shot and killed in 2016, pressed lawmakers against tighter gun control legislation, saying she needs to protect herself "from evil."

And Amy Swearer , a fellow at the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation, said tighter firearm laws would largely target "peaceable, law-abiding citizens" — suggesting the answer to gun violence could be solved with more security.

But throughout the hearing, the members of Congress mostly talked past one another, failing to show any signs of progress toward common ground to address gun violence.

A tense questioning period, which began when Committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney asked that lawmakers find "the courage" to act on proposed gun reform legislation, featured plenty of back-and-forth — and sometimes heated — exchanges among politicians and witnesses, too.

At one point after questioning Swearer, Democratic Rep. Katie Porter lashed out at federal law for protecting gun manufacturers, instead of regulating them, and said there is no government response when "hundreds of children" are killed in shootings.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said it's "internationally embarrassing and de-legitimizing" how the US has significantly more mass shootings than other countries, slamming the influence of the gun lobby.

Some Republican lawmakers, meanwhile, used their time to push back against gun legislation and reform — arguing that it would make little difference in preventing mass shootings, and instead pegging the blame on mental health .

In some cases, Republicans expressed strong support of gun ownership and said more control might even create less-safe environments.

"Criminals will obtain their weapons however they want — they will get them illegally," GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde said. "More gun laws are not going to stop that."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 5

jody
3d ago

Our leaders have many tools in hand they refuse to use to reduce the gun related violence that takes lives every day on our city streets .

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CNN

A striking number from a new poll on guns

As Congress considers, again, the possibility of moving a package of gun control reforms, a number from a new CBS News/YouGov poll jumped out at me as evidence of why solving America's gun violence problem is so hard.
UNIONDALE, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Maloney
The Independent

Ashli Babbitt’s husband responds to Jan 6 hearing saying she was trying to stop riot

Ashli Babbitt’s husband has said that she was trying to stop the Capitol riot, echoing a new claim pushed by figures on the far-right. Speaking to right-wing broadcaster Newsmax on Thursday, Aaron Babbitt said he wasn’t going to watch the January 6 House Select Committee hearing later that night. “Every time something big January 6 pops up, I can count on two things: Complete BS from the left and then Ashli trends on Twitter,” he told host Greg Kelly just before the hearing began. The 35-year-old Air Force Veteran was shot and killed by an officer as she and...
ADVOCACY
Fox News

Jim Jordan raises red flag about alleged political retaliation by FBI

Rep. Jim Jordan Wednesday said there's "real concern" about an allegedly political climate in the FBI that is leading to some people being retaliated against for "disfavored political speech." Jordan, R-Ohio, made the comments the day after sending a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray alleging two instances in which...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Homeland Security issues new alert warning US public gatherings could be targets of violence

The US Department of Homeland Security warned that it expects the threat environment in the country to become more dynamic and that large public gatherings could become targets for violence.A new bulletin from the department said that the United States remains in a heightened threat environment and cited “several recent attacks” that underscore the threat. “In the coming months, we expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets,” the bulletin said on Tuesday.“These targets could include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Shooting#Gun Violence#Lawmakers#Violent Crime#Politics Federal#Reynolds Afp#Getty Images Families#House Oversight Committee#Robb Elementary School
Fast Company

Hundreds of CEOs just signed a letter to the Senate urging ‘immediate action’ on gun control

More than 220 business leaders today sent a cosigned letter addressed to the U.S. Senate urging the congressional body to pass long-overdue gun safety legislation. The group of signatories, CEOs for Gun Safety, representing 400,000 employees across all 50 states, and from large companies including Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s, Lyft, Eventbrite, DoorDash, J.Crew, Yelp, Northwell Health, Bain Capital, Oatly, Patagonia, Bumble, and Condé Nast, as well as a long list of smaller companies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace claims ‘an important part’ of the GOP base is ‘domestic violent extremists’

MSNBC host Nicole Wallace questioned Tuesday whether "domestic violent extremists are an important part of the voting coalition on the right." Wallace made the remark on her show, "Deadline: White House," during a discussion about the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Examining the ‘Metastasizing’ Domestic Terrorism Threat After the Buffalo Attack."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses Sides on Gun Control Debate

Elon Musk is the most influential CEO in the world. The mogul with 95 million followers on Twitter is determined to use his platform to weigh in on public debates, whatever they may be. In recent months, the CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc...
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

New Supreme Court decision reminds us that only Congress makes the law

A government doesn’t just make rules. It must enforce them. This enforcement doesn’t pertain only to the government applying the law to private persons or groups. It includes providing ways a person can receive some vindication against the government itself when it does wrong. Otherwise, a government created to stop injustice might ignore the law and become tyrannical itself.
Insider

Insider

451K+
Followers
28K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy