Title IX 50th anniversary celebration & forum

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Visit the Springfield Symphony Hall on June 21 at 7 p.m. for a free event celebrating the 50 th Anniversary of Federal Title IX legislation.

Title IX states “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

An All-Star, Hall of Fame panel discussion of the women’s game prior to the passing of Title IX, the advocacy and advent of Title IX legislation at the time, and the process of its implementation, featuring the following:

  • Jody Conradt. 1998 Hall of Fame Inductee, former Women’s Coach at the University of Texas with over 900 collegiate wins, a 1986 NCAA Championship and 21 NCAA Tournament Appearances
  • Donna Lopiano. Chief Executive Officer of the Women’s Sports Foundation from 1992-2007 and in that role ensured collegiate compliance with Title IX legislation
  • Sylvia Hatchell. 2013 Hall of Fame Inductee Sylvia Hatchell, former Women’s Coach at the University of North Carolina earning a NCAA National Championship in 1994 and an Olympic Gold Medal in 1988
  • Nancy Lieberman. 1996 Hall of Fame Inductee Nancy Lieberman, 2X Collegiate National Championship player, 3X College All American, distinguished pro career spanning 28 years, and the first woman to play on a Men’s Professional Basketball Team. One of basketball’s most decorated athletes of all time.

The second panel will discuss the effect of Title IX on women’s athletics today and the work to ensure equity and equality into the future, featuring:

  • Cheryl Miller. 1995 Hall of Fame Inductee, 2X National Collegiate Champion, 4X Collegiate All American, 3X College Player of the Year and1984 Olympic Gold Medal Winner
  • Carol Stiff. One of ESPN’s most senior women executives
  • Tara VanDerveer. 2011 Hall of Fame Inductee, current Women’s Coach at Stanford University with 3 NCAA National Championships, 5X NCAA Coach of the Year honors, and currently owns the most wins of any coach in Women’s Collegiate Basketball History
  • Morgan Tuck. UConn standout player, 4 time NCAA National Champion, USA Basketball Gold Medalist and former WNBA Player for the Connecticut Sun and Seattle Storm
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

