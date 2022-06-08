ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendry County, FL

VIDEO: Flooding shuts down Hendry County Motorsports Park ahead of weekend races

By Tyler Watkins
 3 days ago
Hendry Racing

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Racing fans will have to change their June 11 plans because all races scheduled at the Hendry Motorsports Park have been canceled due to flooding.

In a Facebook video posted by Hendry Racing, the track can be seen completely flooded all over the area.

It is currently unknown what the rescheduling plans are at this time.

More information will be posted this evening, according to Hendry Racing.

Fort Myers, FL
