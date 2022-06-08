Tucson Fire works to clear diesel spill

Tucson Fire's Hazardous Waste Disposal Unit worked to contain a diesel spill on South Memorial Place Wednesday.

According to the department, the road was closed in both directions in the 6000 block of South Memorial Place.

A semi-truck hit a stone wall. Its fuel tank was torn open and the diesel spilled on the road.

The road was expected to open in the 1 p.m. hour.

