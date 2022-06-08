ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Study: Pollen season starting earlier due to rising temperatures

By Adam Strzempko
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qoZ4u_0g4hh9VA00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re an allergy sufferer, you’ve probably been sniffling and sneezing quite a bit this spring.

Showers and thunderstorms expected Thursday

You can see how the rain we had Tuesday night helped to wash the pollen out of the air and off of your car. However, once the sun comes back out the pollen levels go back up and there are indications the pollen season has gotten longer over the last three decades.

A study done by the National Academy of Sciences shows that the pollen season is starting as much as 20 days earlier than it used to, due to rising temperatures caused by climate change. A recent University of Michigan study suggests that the season could start as much as 40 days earlier than it does currently over the next century.

The longer pollen season also generates around 20 percent more pollen than it did 30 years ago. Tree pollen is still an issue but we’re now also dealing with grass pollen too.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
westernmassnews.com

Powassan virus found in Massachusetts ticks

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A western Massachusetts tick testing company has found several ticks have tested positive for the Powassan virus, not long after a Connecticut woman in her 90s died of the tick-borne virus. Scientists at Tick Report in Amherst are busy testing around 1,000 ticks a week, taking...
AMHERST, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicopee, MA
amherstindy.org

The Food Desert That Is Amherst

The Amherst Mobile Market Is A Special Opportunity For Everyone And A Necessity For Many. Amherst Mobile Market is open for the 2022 season, with fresh, locally grown, organic produce five days a week. You don’t have to fit into a particular demographic to enjoy the fresh produce, the low prices, and the comfortable, friendly environment outside under a tent.
AMHERST, MA
Eyewitness News

Heavy rain impacts the morning drive

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain impacted the Thursday morning commute. Channel 3 had an Early Warning Weather Alert in place until 9 a.m. Heavy rain fell across the state until about 8:30 a.m. Meteorologist Scot Haney said rain rates at times exceeded half an inch an hour. Rumbles of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollen#University Of Michigan#Nexstar Media Inc
WNAW

MA Residents Should Be Concerned Over This Rare but Fatal Tick Virus

Residents all around Massachusetts and Berkshire County are getting pumped up as summer vacation is almost officially here. Sure, we like to kick off the season early as the unofficial start is on Memorial Day weekend. However, from Memorial Day until the end of June, many children are still in school. It's when the kids officially get out of school for the season that families can really embrace summer together by playing outside, camping, swimming, fishing, going on vacations and enjoying everything that summer especially Massachusetts and Berkshire County summers have to offer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Pandemic’s impact may force Westfield bookstore to close

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield book shop is hoping to keep its doors open after struggling to comeback from long lasting effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the owner of the store is calling on the public for help. Blue Umbrella Books in Westfield has been a staple bookstore...
WESTFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Allergy
whdh.com

Market Basket to close one of its Massachusetts stores

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Market Basket is closing one of its Massachusetts stores– a rare move for the grocery giant. The location at the Billerica Mall– one of three franchises in the town– will close its doors on Saturday, June 11 at 6 p.m. The location’s landlord said the store would have to leave the building by the end of June, according to Justine Griffin at public relations firm Rasky Partners.
BILLERICA, MA
News 12

Officials: Connecticut woman succumbs to fatal tick bite

Connecticut Department Of Public Health officials say a New London County woman died from a tick bite after testing positive for Powassan virus infection. Officials say the woman who was between 90 and 99 years old died on May 17 two weeks after she was hospitalized with fever, altered mental status, headache, chills, rigors, chest pain and nausea. The patient’s condition worsened, and she became unresponsive over the next two weeks.
WWLP

WWLP

23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy