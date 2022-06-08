Study: Pollen season starting earlier due to rising temperatures

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re an allergy sufferer, you’ve probably been sniffling and sneezing quite a bit this spring.

You can see how the rain we had Tuesday night helped to wash the pollen out of the air and off of your car. However, once the sun comes back out the pollen levels go back up and there are indications the pollen season has gotten longer over the last three decades.

A study done by the National Academy of Sciences shows that the pollen season is starting as much as 20 days earlier than it used to, due to rising temperatures caused by climate change. A recent University of Michigan study suggests that the season could start as much as 40 days earlier than it does currently over the next century.

The longer pollen season also generates around 20 percent more pollen than it did 30 years ago. Tree pollen is still an issue but we’re now also dealing with grass pollen too.

