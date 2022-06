Following the retirement of future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger this past winter, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves hosting a legitimate quarterback competition. Former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky is likely the favorite to win the job at this stage of the process ahead of career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett, and Trubisky declared on Wednesday he's "preparing to be" Pittsburgh's QB1, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO