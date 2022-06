Incident Location: Intersection of Intervale Rd and Gloucester Hill Rd. General Incident Description: At 03:03 PM New Gloucester Fire Alarm transmitted a still alarm for a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor trailer. New Gloucester A1 and Engine 2 responded alongside the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police. Upon arrival on scene crews found a motorcycle laying in the roadway and identified that there was one patient and that patient was transported to Maine Medical Center for evaluation. The remaining crew was on scene for a short while after assisting with traffic control.

