North Port, FL

North Port man arrested for possession of child pornography

By Olivia Hyde
 3 days ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. – A North Port man is facing 54 counts of possession of child pornography after a year and a half long investigation, police said Wednesday.

55-year-old Richard Allen Deivert was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his home, according to the North Port Police Department.

The lengthy investigation uncovered that Deivert had images and videos of child porn and was using multiple online platforms.

“We are committed to protecting not only the children of North Port but children everywhere. If you do this type of heinous crime in our City, our committed team of experts is coming for you,” said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison.

The 55-year-old was taken to the Sarasota County Jail.

Police said more charges are pending as the investigation continues.

