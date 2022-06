At Yellow Dog Deli, you won’t be able to step up and order a pastrami on rye for yourself, as this business — which is set to open a storefront in Evansville this summer — is intended for the four-legged customer. Owner Carolyn Robb-McDonald started cooking for her dog, a yellow Labrador retriever named Deuce, six years ago. “Deuce doesn’t have any kind of food challenges — he’s a yellow lab who loves to eat everything we put in front of him,” Robb-McDonald says. “We just felt that cooking for him with human-grade ingredients was a better option for him nutritionally than the kibble options in the grocery store.”

EVANSVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO