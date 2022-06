Insert your blood-pumping soundtrack here.... Every good TV show and movie needs memorable music. What would Rocky be like without Eye of the Tiger? Or Law and Order without its signature soundtrack? If you’re making a video on iMovie, you’re likely not making something as grand as a movie or TV show, but even your holiday movies deserve some extra love. As you thunder down the beach towards the ocean waves, the Baywatch song would ideally complement it. Here’s how to add music to a video in iMovie.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO