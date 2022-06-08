ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lisbon, WI

Man who fatally shot retired Wisconsin judge dies

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8dLj_0g4hemBP00

MAUSTON, Wis. — The man accused of killing a retired Wisconsin judge on Friday has died, authorities said.

Douglas K. Uhde, 56, died Tuesday after he was taken off life support, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a news release.

Uhde was accused of fatally shooting John Roemer, 68, a former Juneau County judge, in the Township of New Lisbon on Friday, WISN-TV reported.

Police said Uhde was found in the basement of Roemer’s home on Friday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the television station.

The agency said that Uhde was declared brain-dead on Saturday and his body remained on life support until Tuesday morning to allow for organ donation.

At a news conference on Friday, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said that the shooting appeared “to be based on some sort of court case or court cases,” according to The New York Times.

Uhde had ties to Wisconsin, Michigan and Kentucky, where he was working and living with his mother as of four to six months ago, a friend of Uhde’s told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

According to the Journal Sentinel, Kaul said the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 6:30 a.m. CDT Friday about an armed person in a New Lisbon home where two shots had been fired. The caller had been inside the home but left and contacted authorities from a nearby residence, Kaul told reporters.

The Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team attempted to negotiate with the armed man and entered Roemer’s home at about 10:15 a.m. CDT, the Journal Sentinel reported.

The incident appeared to be a targeted act, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in its news release.

Uhde had an extensive criminal and prison record dating back at least two decades, and was sentenced by Roemer in one case, according to The Associated Press.

According to Wisconsin Department of Corrections records, Udhe was sentenced to six years in state prison and nine years of extended supervision by Roemer in November 2005 on charges of armed burglary with a dangerous weapon WISC-TV reported. The case was originally filed in August of 2001 and began under a different judge before Roemer took over the case in February 2005, according to Wisconsin court records.

Uhde was released from his last term in prison in April 2020, according to the AP.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's most wanted: 3 fugitives sought by US Marshals

MILWAUKEE - Three very different men are wanted for homicide charges in separate cases – and they are all still on the run. "The U.S. Marshals are looking for Kenneth Twyman, Ramon Ramirez and Damion Wade," explained a member of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force. "These individuals are extremely dangerous."
CBS 58

Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A person is dead after a Wisconsin sheriff's deputy opened fire during a traffic stop. The state Department of Justice said the incident began Wednesday afternoon when an Oconto County Sheriff's deputy responded to a call of a reckless driver. The deputy found the vehicle...
OCONTO, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Hundreds protest in March For Our Lives at Wisconsin State Capitol

MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds rallied at the Wisconsin State Capitol Saturday pushing for stronger gun laws. There were March For Our Lives events planned all over the country Saturday, including multiple in Wisconsin. The movement has been re-invigorated by the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 21 people dead, including 19 children.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
City
New Lisbon, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Mauston, WI
New Lisbon, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
wpr.org

Living with Lyme: Wisconsin’s ‘chronic Lyme’ patients embrace alternative treatments, rack up big bills

Crystal Pauley, a former physician assistant, didn’t believe in so-called chronic Lyme disease — until she became sick. Many health care providers reject chronic Lyme disease as a diagnosis. One 2010 survey found that just six out of 285 primary care doctors surveyed in Connecticut — an epicenter for the tick-borne infection — believed that symptoms of Lyme disease persist after treatment or in the absence of a positive Lyme test.
WISCONSIN STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man accused of killing 3 co-workers in Maryland shooting identified

SMITHSBURG, Md. — The man accused of killing three co-workers Thursday at a Maryland manufacturing facility and injuring two other people has been identified as a 23-year-old West Virginia man. Washington County sheriff’s deputies said Joe Louis Esquivel, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is facing more than two dozen charges,...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Not guilty plea entered for Iowa Co. woman charged in fatal infant neglect case

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — An Iowa County daycare worker charged with reckless homicide in a child neglect case stood mute Friday as court officials entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. Joanna Ford, 29, is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, one count of neglecting a child resulting in death, four counts of neglecting a child, and...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Kaul
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire woman is arrested and suspected of operating under the influence in St. Croix County. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on June 8 around 5:18 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash at 606 Brakke Drive involving a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources vehicle and another vehicle.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
UPMATTERS

2 arrested in Marquette Co., Wisconsin after officers find large amounts of marijuana, firearms in car

MONTELLO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were taken into custody after deputies with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 1,275 grams of raw marijuana. According to a Facebook post, on June 3 a deputy stopped a vehicle in the City of Montello for a registration violation. After making contact with the four occupants in the vehicle, the deputy detected an odor resembling marijuana coming from the vehicle.
MONTELLO, WI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Judge: Georgia county can't deny gender surgery to deputy

ATLANTA — (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Georgia sheriff's office was illegally discriminating when it denied gender reassignment surgery to a deputy. U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell ruled June 2 that Houston County cannot exclude surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan, citing a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision finding that a Michigan funeral home couldn't fire an employee for being transgender.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Judge#Violent Crime#Wisn Tv#The New York Times#The Journal Sentinel
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Private gun sales avoid detection in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Background checks are not required in Wisconsin if a gun sale is done privately, without the involvement of a federally licensed firearm dealer. This means that many guns can go undetected statewide because they’re sold from neighbor to neighbor or in other ways. “If it’s a private person, for example one neighbor selling a gun to...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc15.com

MPD: Man tries luring child into car in Madison, draws gun on boy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man in Madison tried to take a boy at gunpoint Thursday night after his efforts to entice the child with drugs and alcohol failed, according to police. The Madison Police Department said the child was walking on Cypress Way near Lincoln Elementary around 10 p.m....
MADISON, WI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
101K+
Followers
110K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy