Annie Elizabeth McClain (Stem), 89, of Fairfield, PA passed away Thursday evening, June 2, 2022 at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Ira W. McClain who passed May 21, 2021. They were married 70 years. She was the daughter of the late John and Alice (Warren) Stem.

FAIRFIELD, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO