ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Craft Emmy Analysis: How Sci-Fi Genre Benders ‘Severance’ and ‘Outer Range’ Complicate the Races

By Bill Desowitz
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04SBlj_0g4heDU600

Click here to read the full article.

[Editor’s Note: This is the first of two parts analyzing the sci-fi craft contenders, beginning with two outliers, “ Severance ” and “ Outer Range .”]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gzfzy_0g4heDU600

In a season marked by outstanding science fiction, nothing stands out more than the two genre-benders: Sci-fi thriller “Severance” and sci-fi Western “Outer Range.” That says a lot considering the rest of the field: A Marvel team-up between the mind-bending “Moon Knight” and time-jumping “Loki,” an ambitious adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s legendary “Foundation,” a daring sequel to “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” the latest spin-offs in the “Star Trek” and “Star Wars” universes, and the return of the Netflix blockbuster “Stranger Things.”

“Severance” and “Outer Range” are very dark and unconventional. The critically acclaimed “Severance” is arguably the best new drama among Emmy-eligible series, thanks to its ingenious premise — involving a surgical procedure that splits its characters’ workplace and personal memories — and its minimalist aesthetic. Showrunner Dan Erickson and directors Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle have created an Orwellian nightmare for Adam Scott’s office worker, Mark Scout, who attempts to investigate what he and his “severed” colleagues are actually doing in the subterranean corridors of Lumon Industries.

Meanwhile, Outer Range” is like “Yellowstone” meets “The Twilight Zone,” in which stoic and ruthless Wyoming rancher Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin) time-jumps back and forth through a mysterious black void, confusing any sense of time and space. Like “Severance,” “Outer Range” taps an existential dread and feeling of powerlessness.

“Severance” has been submitted in 15 Creative Arts Emmy categories, and “Outer Range” in 14. But here’s the interesting part: both shows are downplaying their sci-fi aspects in these submissions, bypassing Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program and Outstanding Fantasy Sci-fi Costumes. Thus, “Severance” and “Outer Range,” like the dystopian survival thriller “Squid Game,” will avoid going up against the splashier competition in period, fantasy, and sci-fi programming.

Is this a stretch? In the case of “Severance,” it’s debatable, considering the ambiguousness of when the show takes place and the late-20th-century influences in both production design and costumes. In the case of “Outer Range,” it’s less of an issue, since the show takes place in the present and the only fantastical craft on display is VFX (though the minimalist score leans toward trippy sci-fi). According to the current Emmy rules and regulations , “‘[P]eriod refers to any program whose setting is 25 years prior to January 1 of the current awards eligibility year.” Additionally, “51 percent of the running time must be period or fantasy scenery to be eligible.” Fantasy/sci-fi costumes, meanwhile, are defined as those “designed for imagined characters existing in unknown, or non-existent environments, mythical and/or invented and alternate realities.”

Splitting categories is another option “Severance” and “Outer Range” won’t be taking: For instance, “The Man Who Fell to Earth” and “Moon Knight” are submitted in contemporary production design and fantasy/sci-fi costumes. That’s a bifurcation of identity worthy of the Macrodata Refinement team, but it’s not uncommon: “The Handmaid’s Tale” has done this same production design/costumes split; last year, “WandaVision” took home the Emmy for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes while also besting all comers, regardless of genre, in Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour). Then there’s Netflix’s “Russian Doll,” which is submitted in the period makeup category this season because of its Season 2 time-hopping.

How “Severance” and “Outer Range” Stack Up

Let’s take a closer look at what “Severance” and “Outer Range” have to offer in the craft races with an eye toward potential success and where they’re likely to face some hurdles.

“Severance”

Where it’s competing: casting, cinematography, editing, costumes, main title design, main title music, music supervision, choreography for scripted program, hairstyling, makeup, production design, original score, sound editing, sound mixing, and special visual effects

Where it can gain or lose: “Severance” has a definite advantage with its unsettling throwback minimalism. What’s more, it’s literally two shows in one, with the “innie” world of Lumon Industries versus the “outtie” world of personal life. The crafts are just offbeat enough to get noticed by voters and stick out above the competition.

Best bet: Production designer Jeremy Hindle created the maze-like office set for Lumon, keying on the colors green, blue, and gray, and seemingly endless white walls. It was inspired by John Deere headquarters in Chicago along with professional offices from the ’60s and ’70s. In keeping with the period, desks, supplies, computers, and other tech are very anachronistic. For the Lumon exterior, they used the iconic Bell Labs. The “outtie” environment was influenced by ordinary ’70s architecture and a mix of cars from different decades.

Cinematographer Jessica Lee Gagné differentiated the look with very wide lensing, cold lighting, and lots of closeups for the “innie” environment, which she describes as “destabilizing imagery.” The most innovative example of that was the “ zolly ” effect of mental transition during the eerie elevator ride down to the severed floor. This visual look was in contrast to the longer lensing, warmer lighting, and more open compositions of the “outtie” environment.

Costume designer Sarah Edwards differentiated the retro-looking wardrobes by making the office dress code very simple and tight fitting, while the outside world displayed more colorful, comfortable, and eclectic clothing, yet still not tied to the present.

Other possibilities: For his original score, composer Theodore Shapiro took an appropriately minimal approach by confining himself to four chords. He also experimented with piano notes by reversing, glitching, and making them fall apart. However, the main theme, which is also a contender, has a wonderful melancholy quality that recalls David Shire’s “The Conversation.”

The main title sequence, created by Berlin artist Oliver Latta (aka Extraweg ), is extraordinary, like Saul Bass on acid. The way it fixates on Mark Scout as an animated figure, struggling to move like a rat in a maze, or escape, split into multiple versions, is the perfect metaphor for the show. As IndieWire’s Ben Travers and Steve Greene noted, “He’s running through doors to nowhere, taking giant leaps that land him right back in the same cubicle, and pulling desperately on dark threads that release him into a familiar, unnerving cycle.”

The rest of the field: Aside from “Outer Range,” here’s what “Severance” goes up against in terms of its best bets:

For cinematography, previous nominees “Euphoria” (HBO), “Bridgerton” (Netflix), “Ozark” (Netflix), “Stranger Things,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video), along with newcomers “Pachinko” (Apple TV+), “Squid Game” (Netflix), “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (HBO).

For contemporary production design, previous nominees “Succession” (HBO), “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” “Russian Doll,” and newcomers “Squid Game,” and “Emily in Paris” (Netflix).

For contemporary costumes, previous winners “Russian Doll,” previous nominees “Euphoria,” “Hacks” (HBO Max), “Black-ish” (ABC), and “This Is Us” (NBC), and this year’s CDGA winner, “Emily in Paris.”

“Outer Range”

Where it can gain or lose: The challenge for showrunner Brian Watkins was finding a tricky balance between reality and the supernatural without going completely off the rails. This is hard when a stampede of a thousand buffalo pop up out of the black void into the present. Thus, Royal’s struggle to protect his family and save his ranch becomes an existential crisis of chaos and confusion.

Best bet: Production designer Tommaso Ortino effectively straddles the line of his world building between realism and heightened reality with a black void (a sink hole enhanced by VFX) in the middle of a ranch. He contrasts the personalities of Royal and eccentric rival Tillerson (Will Patton) through their different family ranches. The modest Abbott ranch house was completely built from scratch on location in New Mexico, including the barn and farmhouse. An exact replica was built on a sound stage. Tillerson’s house set is large and “Twin Peaks” strange, decorated with expensive wood and filled with lots of taxidermy and exotic artwork. He’s both materialistic and spiritual.

Costume designer Rachel Dainer researched the lives of Montana ranchers in crafting the clothes of her cast, but also made use of the fact that they shot in New Mexico doubling as Wyoming. In particular, she found a custom hat shop in Santa Fe for a variety of hats.

The versatile cinematography of Drew Daniels suffuses the Wyoming vastness with beauty and unease. But then there are the dark and moody moments, such as the scene where Royal plays poker in a saloon with the enigmatic backpacker Autumn (Imogen Poots) and a buffalo suddenly appears.

Other possibilities: VFX is another possibility, with VFX supervisor Jason Piccioni creating the otherworldly void and the mythological stampede of CG buffalo. For the void, they built a sink hole and made it look infinitely deep with the help of New York boutique studio, Break + Enter, which created a lot of CG negative space combined with otherworldly dirt particles.

The score by composers Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans eschewed more familiar Western styles and instrumentation in favor of minimalism more associated with sci-fi. They experimented with four notes as a question and answer that flows throughout the show in different forms. They utilized strings, voices, and synths. The result captured an ethereal intimacy built around the supernatural black void.

This was complemented by the soundscape led by supervising sound editor Andrea Bella and sound designer Kevin Peters , which was a combination of sounds and activities linking nature with the supernatural and which co-existed with the score.

The rest of the field: Aside from the head to head competition with “Severance,” which has the advantage being critically acclaimed and awards buzzy, “Outer Range” also goes up against the same best bets in contemporary production design and costumes, and cinematography. When you get into the areas of VFX and sound, though, the competition from the sci-fi heavy-hitters becomes fierce for both “Severance” and “Outer Range.” However, the biggest obstacle for “Outer Range” is avoiding the same snubbing that “Yellowstone” has experienced in its four seasons as an underrated contemporary Western.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Jason Bateman and Julia Garner Debunk ‘Ozark’ Finale Fan Theories, Pitch Ideas for Spinoff

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for “Ozark” Season 4, Part 2, including the ending in the series finale.] History has proven that when a series finale fades to black, there’s going to be some fans trying their hardest to figure out what it all means. However, “Ozark” creator Chris Mundy felt the final moment of the popular Netflix drama was, to him, “pretty unambiguous.” While some fans believe young Jonah (Skylar Gaertner), son of lakeside criminal kingpins Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney), shot down the cookie jar full of...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Kristen Stewart Wants Spooky Gay Ghost Hunters for New Reality Series

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart can see the future — and ghosts. The “Crimes of the Future” star revealed she is “scarily excited” to formally announce the “most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever” in partnership with “Queer Eye” production company Scout. Watch the video below. Stewart shared a special Instagram casting call video for “most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the pack on this super-gay ghost-hunting adventure” in the upcoming reality series. From paranormal historians to mediums, paranormal tour guides to experts in supernatural psychometry, the “Personal Shopper”...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Black Bird’ Trailer: Ray Liotta’s Final TV Role Brings Dennis Lehane Mystery to Apple

Click here to read the full article. The late, wonderful Ray Liotta died last month at the age of 67, but he still has a number of projects coming out posthumously. That includes the limited drama series “Black Bird,” a true-crime psychological thriller developed and executive-produced by “Gone Baby Gone,” “Mystic River,” and “Shutter Island” author Dennis Lehane. Apple TV+ premieres the first two episodes on Friday, July 8, with one following each week through August 5. Watch the official trailer below. The series is adapted from the memoir “In with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Westworld’ Season 4 Reintroduces Evan Rachel Wood, Confirms James Marsden’s Return at ATX TV Festival

Click here to read the full article. Few characters have died more than Teddy on HBO’s award-winning drama “Westworld,” so imagine the shock Austin audiences felt when James Marsden showed up, alive and in-person, to confirm the beloved character’s return in Season 4. During the ATX TV Festival’s Closing Night panel for the series, Marsden made a surprise appearance when he stood up in the theater and posed a direct question to the panelists: “Will Teddy come back in Season 4?” Co-creator Lisa Joy, who was on stage for the discussion, confirmed his return to a chorus of deafening cheers. A bit...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IndieWire

Animation Legend Bill Plympton on How Pixar Has Fostered a Current ‘Second Golden Age of Animation’

Click here to read the full article. Even with two Oscar nominations under his belt, a resume that includes commercials for Geico and music videos for Kanye West and Weird Al, animator Bill Plympton remains committed to the DIY ethos and unique hand-drawn style that launched his career 35 years ago. “That’s the great thing about animation — there are no rules, so you can do anything you want,” he said during a Q&A following a screening of some of his shorts at the 15th annual Mendocino Film Festival Sunday. “I like to try and break the rules as much...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Fox News Didn’t Air the Jan. 6 Hearing and It Got Clobbered by MSNBC

Click here to read the full article. Fox News Channel elected to not air Thursday’s January 6 hearing live last night, which took place in primetime from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. While the cable news network topped CNN’s carriage of the congressional hearing in total viewers, it did not come close to MSNBC’s massive tally. MSNBC averaged a whopping (for them) 4.161 million total viewers, trouncing both Fox News (2.957 million total viewers) and CNN (2.617 total viewers) million. CNN finished way ahead in the key news demographic of adults 25-54, however, with 709,000 viewers from that age range...
POLITICS
IndieWire

Even Julie Andrews Still Doesn’t Know What Her ‘Aquaman’ Character Was

Click here to read the full article. First, there was Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” MCU amnesia. Now, DC has Julie Andrews treading water over her “Aquaman” character. The Oscar winner lent her voice to an underwater sea creature that speaks telepathically with the titular superhero, played by Jason Momoa, in the 2018 film directed by James Wan. The “Mary Poppins” star was an immediate scene-stealer, if only she knew what scene that was. “Apart from ‘Despicable Me’ and ‘Bridgerton,’ and, umm … [laughs] I’m not going to mention ‘Aquaman,’ where I play some kind of a sea serpent or something,” Andrews told...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Rebel Wilson Comes Out in Same-Sex Relationship

Click here to read the full article. Rebel Wilson has found her perfect match. The “Pitch Perfect” alum and “Senior Year” star shared an Instagram post on June 9 announcing her new same-sex relationship with sustainable clothing brand founder Ramona Agruma. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince,” Wilson captioned with rainbow emojis, “but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.” Wilson recently told People that she met her latest love interest “through a friend” and had an “old school” courtship involving long phone calls to build a “healthy relationship” foundation. Wilson was previously linked...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imogen Poots
Person
Isaac Asimov
IndieWire

Julia Garner Offered Role of Madonna in Biopic

Click here to read the full article. Julia Garner is certainly one lucky star. Madonna has offered the “Inventing Anna” and “Ozark” actress the lead role in her own biopic. Garner is rumored to have endured a “grueling” audition process to beat out Florence Pugh, “Euphoria” star Alexa Demie, Odessa Young, and Emma Laird, who were also on the shortlist to portray Madonna. The Grammy winner and pop icon Madonna is directing her own life story for the big screen, from a script co-written with Erin Cressida Wilson. Amy Pascal is currently on board to produce the Universal Pictures musical biopic. Garner’s team is...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

James Gunn Slams Right-Wingers Blaming Hollywood Over Gun Crisis: ‘Stop Conflating’ Fact and Fiction

Click here to read the full article. After Matthew McConaughey addressed the White House on gun control following the elementary school massacre in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, right-wing outlets are questioning the actor’s efforts and Hollywood’s own portrayals of violence. Yet filmmaker James Gunn, known for bloody action-comedy DC and Marvel films, quickly called out the conflation of fictional gun U.S. with legislation. The “Peacemaker” showrunner and “Guardians of the Galaxy” writer/director retweeted a Breitbart News post captioned: “Matthew McConaughey, who delivered a passionate plea for new gun control legislation in an address at the White House briefing room on Tuesday,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Last Week, Amazon Stock Was $2,440. Today, Almost Everyone Can Afford It

Click here to read the full article. Everyone enjoys buying things on Amazon; now, everyone can buy Amazon. The online retailer executed a 20-for-1 stock split on Friday, bringing the per-share price down from $2,440 at the end of last week to an opening bell price of $125 on Monday, the first day of trading on an adjusted basis. Previously existing shareholders received an extra 19 shares (so, 20 total) for each one they owned prior to the split. In March, Amazon’s board of directors approved the split and a new $10 billion buyback plan, upped from a prior plan for $5...
STOCKS
IndieWire

Billy Eichner Disses Dave Chappelle in Netflix Special: ‘I Don’t Have Jamie Foxx to Defend Me’

Click here to read the full article. Billy Eichner doesn’t count Dave Chappelle as one of his “Bros.” The “Billy on the Street” star criticized Chappelle’s jokes about queer and trans people during the Netflix comedy special “Stand Out: An LGBTQ Celebration,” released June 9 after being recorded during Netflix Is a Joke Fest last month. Eichner hosted the largest gathering of LGBTQ+ comics in one stand-up special, as Netflix described, but the “Bros” screenwriter and star took aim at the streamer at itself during his set. “We all know how backwards and dangerous the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws are,” Eichner says....
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severance#Emmy#Creative Arts#Yellowstone National Park#Orwellian#Lumon Industries
IndieWire

Viola Davis Slams Hollywood ‘Escapism,’ Is Sick of Characters Who ‘Become Bobble Heads’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred in everything from Oscar-winning August Wilson adaptations to superhero movies and network dramas, Viola Davis has lots of thoughts about what it takes to get a project greenlit in Hollywood. Speaking at the Produced By Conference on Saturday (via Variety), Davis opened up about how a lack of quality roles for Black actors prompted her and her husband Julius Tennon to launch their own production company, JuVee Productions, and how social media’s outsized influence on the entertainment industry ultimately hurts artists. “Social media has taken over the defining of this art form,” she...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Harry Styles Was ‘Desperate’ to Play ‘Elvis,’ but Baz Luhrmann Passed on Him Because ‘He’s Already an Icon’

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles is turning up the heat in “Don’t Worry Darling” and baring his bum in “My Policeman,” but Styles’ vocal chops are not getting the big-screen spotlight this year — despite Styles’ attempts. Baz Luhrmann revealed that while Styles and Miles Teller were both in the running to play Elvis Presley in the eponymous musical biopic, in theaters June 24, Styles couldn’t be cast because he’s already a rockstar. “Harry is a really talented actor. I would work on something with him [but] the real issue with Harry is, he’s Harry Styles,” Luhrmann said...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Matthew McConaughey Gives Emotional White House Speech, Accused of ‘Grandstanding’ by Newsmax Reporter

Click here to read the full article. “To make the loss of these lives matter…” That was the mission statement Matthew McConaughey opened with Tuesday when he appeared at the White House press briefing room to give a 20-minute speech recounting the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. He called for more restrictive gun laws that might have prevented the murder weapon, an AR-15 assault rifle, from being sold to the 18-year-old assailant. The remarks drew praise on Twitter, but also drew immediate condemnation from right-wing media, including by...
UVALDE, TX
IndieWire

‘Halftime’ Review: If Jennifer Lopez Can Suffer from Imposter Syndrome, We’re All Screwed

Click here to read the full article. It’s easy to smirk during the opening moments of Amanda Micheli’s “Halftime.” We watch Jennifer Lopez, global icon and multi-hyphenate talent, ready to perform at the eponymous halftime show of the 2020 Super Bowl — perfect makeup, big hair, shiny costumes, cheering crowds — as her voiceover narration bemoans her lifelong quest to be seen, to be heard, to be taken seriously. Seen? Heard? Taken seriously? Girl, you’re a massive superstar! The documentary also wants to tell us, as Lopez once said, that’s she’s still just Jenny from the block. The great surprise and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

‘Dark Winds’ Review: AMC’s Taut Murder Mystery Proves Power of Zahn McClarnon

Click here to read the full article. There’s a moment in “Dark Winds” that sticks with the audience. A young Native woman visits a doctor. She is pregnant and the doctor urges her to have her baby in a proper hospital and not at home. His nurse is meant to act as translator. She tells the girl that while the doctor wants her to go to the hospital, it’s only so they can forcibly sterilize her after she gives birth. Though comparisons to “True Detective” and “Mare of Easttown” will crop up when discussing this series, it seeks to tell...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Lord of the Rings’ Showrunners Say Five Seasons and Series’ ‘Final Shot’ Are Already Planned

Click here to read the full article. The “Lord of the Rings” franchise has spurred decades of content, and the Prime Video prequel series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” promises at least another five years of Middle-earth tales. Premiering September 2, “The Rings of Power” incorporates stories of Elves, Dwarves, Harfoots, and more Middle-earth clans as the famed rings are forged and Sauron’s empire is founded. The series is based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels, with Amazon purchasing the rights to a “50-hour show,” according to co-showrunner JD Payne. “They knew from the beginning that was the size of...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Martin Scorsese Regrets Not Working with Ray Liotta After ‘Goodfellas’: ‘Timing Was Always Off’

Click here to read the full article. Martin Scorsese has opened up about his regret over not collaborating with the late Ray Liotta again after the iconic 1990 film “Goodfellas.” The Oscar-winning director penned an essay for The Guardian reflecting on Liotta’s legacy after the critically acclaimed actor died at age 67 last month. However, despite Scorsese and Liotta working together on one of the greatest films of all time, the “Wolf of Wall Street” auteur did not cross professional paths with Liotta again. “We had many plans to work together again but the timing was always off, or the project wasn’t...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Staircase’: Michael Peterson Slams HBO Max ‘Betrayal,’ Compares Doc Director to a ‘Pimp’

Click here to read the full article. “The Staircase” debate takes another spiraling turn. After the true-crime show — although the words “true crime” don’t easily apply to the murky death at the center of the HBO Max series — concluded on June 9, the real-life players are speaking out on its accuracy. “The Staircase” centers on North Carolina-based novelist and would-be politician Michael Peterson, played by Colin Firth, who is accused, convicted, and then cleared of killing his wife Kathleen (Toni Collette), who died bloodily and presumably alone at the foot of their staircase. The Peterson case was at the center...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy