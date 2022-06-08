ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 Katy brothers arrested, accused of assaulting officers at Capitol insurrection

By Mark Norris, Paul Flahive, TPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Katy brothers accused of rioting and assaulting police officers at the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection were arrested Tuesday in Katy, the FBI said. Adam and Brian Jackson were seen in photographs and video among pro-Trump rioters assaulting police on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of...

Gymnasts sue the FBI, and returning to the office (June 9, 2022)

On Thursday’s show: Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and dozens of other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar are seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop the sports doctor when the agency first received allegations against him. Also this hour:...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Judge lowers $500,000 bond for convicted serial armed robber to $5,000

HOUSTON - 33-year-old Antjuan Dixon has six prior convictions, two for aggravated robbery. "He actually gets 12 years in the penitentiary in 2008," said Andy Kahan with Houston Crime Stoppers. Dixon was released from prison in 2020. Little more than a year later, police say he returned to a life...
HOUSTON, TX
fox44news.com

Texas State Senator shares new details on Lopez’s escape

WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Senator John Whitmire says after the death of 5 Houston residents who were shot and stabbed, there needs to be an urgency to prevent this from happening again. “We got to do more video medicine, I think you’ve got to have health care providers to go...
TEXAS STATE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

65 DEPUTIES CONVERGE ON EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY –RESULT 39 ARRESTS

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden invited deputies from the other precincts to Precinct 4 Wednesday for a Multi-Agency Task Force. Sixty-Five Deputies from Precinct 1, 2, 3, and Precinct 5 met in Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn’s Courtroom to set out the plan for the night. At 7 pm they hit the streets looking for traffic violators. The night started out with two pursuits, one on I-69 near SH 99 which ended quickly, and another on the north side of the Precinct which ended in Liberty County with an arrest. In all, there were 304 traffic stops. Those stops resulted in 77 citations being issued and 239 warnings issued. With that 35 vehicles were towed and there were 39 arrests. Those arrests included warrant arrests and new charge arrests. There were at least 6 DWI arrests with the first one just after 7 pm on Fostoria Road. Hayden invited Precinct 4 Commissioner Elect Matt Gray to ride with one of the units to see what all his deputies encountered on a daily basis. Gray said he learned a lot and could view some of the issues with roads and drainage in the county. Several other Precincts recently held the same type of event clearing many warrants and making the Montgomery County Roads safer. Once the arrests were made, they were processed at the Precinct 4 Office and a Jail Van was dispatched from Conroe to transport the prisioners.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

Harris County Attorney wins lawsuit against cement

Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee, along with the Attorney General of Texas, resolved an environmental enforcement action against Sesco Cement, Corp. for violations of state environmental laws at a cement packaging and distribution facility in East Harris County. Sesco agreed to pay $480,000 in civil penalties, pay the County’s...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 women found dead in murder-suicide in north Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY – Two women were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside a north Harris County apartment while their 9-year-old niece was inside, deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 said. According to Constable Mark Herman, deputies responded to a weapons disturbance call to an apartment complex located in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Drunk driver arrested after crashing into daycare in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been arrested and charged with a DWI after deputies say she rammed into a daycare after a night of drinking Thursday. According to deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Maribel Altuntas was leaving a restaurant that was in the same shopping center as the Loving Family Daycare located at 9437 Highway 6.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX

