Cattaraugus County, NY

Cattaraugus County Man Gets 5 1/2 Years in Prison for Role in COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cattaraugus County man has been sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison for his role in laundering nearly $1 million in funds from the COVID-19 relief Paycheck Protection Program. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced the sentence Wednesday for 45-year-old Adam Arena of Great Valley, who pleaded guilty...

chautauquatoday.com

BATAVIA, NY
County
Cattaraugus County, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Cattaraugus County, NY
Crime & Safety
OLEAN, NY
JAMESTOWN, NY
AKRON, NY
HAMBURG, NY
DUNKIRK, NY
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
JAMESTOWN, NY
BRADFORD, PA

