Pullman, WA

Board of Regents grants WSU president Kirk Schulz a raise

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University’s president is getting a raise.

Members of the Washington State Board of Regents unanimously voted to increase Kirk Schulz’s pay by 20 percent, going from a base pay of $625,000 to $750,000. He is also receiving a $25,000 retention incentive on June 30, along with a $75,000 retention incentive if he is still employed through July 31. Schulz will also receive a $200,000 retention incentive from 2023-2026.

“The President’s base salary has remained unchanged since joining the University six years ago and is below the base salary of his predecessor,” WSU Board of Regents Chair Marty Dickinson said.

During his time as WSU president, Schulz was part of a financial recovery of the university, turning a $30 million operating deficit into a $30 million budget profit before the pandemic. The school also added more than $754 million in philanthropic giving, seeing annual research awards rise from $219 million to $358 million in 2021.

With the changes to Shulz’s contract, Dickinson said it’s important to still address the compensation needs of other employees.

“While faculty and staff will see modest salary increases this year, it is not enough,” Dickinson said. “Adequate compensation for WSU employees will be one of our top priorities for the next legislative session, and the Board of Regents wants to just be transparent in recognizing that on behalf of all of our employees at Washington State University.”

The Board of Regents granted Shulz a $2,500 monthly housing stipend after he left the university-provided Pullman house to let Elizabeth Chilton, the chancellor of the Pullman campus and provost and executive vice president of the university, live there with her family. The house is traditionally occupied by the president of the university.

