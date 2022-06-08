Flood Watch issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 20:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Baltimore; Howard The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Howard County in central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 839 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Columbia, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Historic Ellicott City and Ellicott City around 855 PM EDT. Catonsville around 900 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Oella, Ilchester, Savage, Jessup and Scaggsville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO