SeaChange: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 3 cents per share.

The video software company posted revenue of $6.7 million in the period.

