Corrections and clarifications

By Corrections and clarifications column editor
• Some recent musical references were off-key. A sketch suggested John Rutter, whose surname we misspelled, composed the coronation anthem played at the Queen’s jubilee service; it was his arrangement of Sir Hubert Parry’s composition ( Pomp prevails , 4 June, p6). The UK singles chart launched in 1952, not the Top 40 chart ( ‘The Queen’s gone round the bend!’ , 1 June, G2, p8). And Tammy Wynette, not Dolly Parton, originally recorded D-I-V-O-R-C-E ( A month in Ambridge , 4 June, p27).

• Other recently amended articles include:

‘It’s all preventable’: tackling America’s workplace suicide epidemic

Murugappan family to return to Biloela on bridging visas

Australia’s used car market is in overdrive as dealers chase customers to buy back vehicles

Russian Cannes contender defends Roman Abramovich as a ‘patron of the arts’

Diana Ross, Queen and Lin-Manuel Miranda to play Party at the Palace

Breakthrough gene discovery could help prevent disease affecting 10% of world’s crops

Esther Freud: ‘Gone With the Wind was my first experience of dysfunctional love’

Spanish police investigate 20,000 undelivered letters from decade ago

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

