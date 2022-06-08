ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Kate Middleton’s $69 Zara Blazer Is The Definition Of Minimalist-Chic

By Olivia Marcus
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Just when you were ready to take a break from Zara’s website, the Duchess of Cambridge shows up in the perfect summer blazer. Safe to say, I’ve never searched for a piece as quickly as Kate Middleton’s Zara blazer . For the most part, Kate Middleton usually makes appearances in tailored dresses, suit sets and a variety of hats so whenever we get to see a more casual side of the Duchess’ wardrobe is a treat.

The Duchess just spent the last week celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee which involved at least six formal looks for all of the corresponding events. If I was Kate Middleton, I’d be eager to take a night off and slip into some sweatpants. Of course, the Duchess would never step out in something so casual—instead, she took a formal-wear break in a blazer.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s latest business-attire ensemble is the epitome of minimalist chic. She wore the look to visit a baby bank in Wembley to hear about how it’s supporting local families.

While most of the fashion crowd is currently opting for an oversized blazer, Kate Middleton chose a fitted blazer with inverted lapels and understated shoulder pads. This Zara blazer proves that wearing something well-tailored will automatically make the piece look expensive, even if it’s not.

She paired the white blazer with a simple white t-shirt and slim-fit black trousers that featured a subtle flare at the hem. For accessories, the Duchess embodied the minimalist trend with a simple pair of drop earrings, black stilettos and a white woven clutch.

Overall, the white tone-on-tone helps to make the look feel summery while the black pants and heels distinguish it from resort wear. The best part about this look is that it’s easy to recreate. You don’t need to wear stilettos to get the essence of her minimalist look. Black loafers, kitten heels or slides would all be great additions to the outfit.

If you’re eager to get The Duchess’ exact look, I have good and bad news for you. The bad news is that her Zara blazer quickly sold out (but there’s no harm in getting a re-stock alert!). The good news is that it’s available in other colors and there are plenty of similar options available on Zara’s site. Here are a few that I’m sure would be Kate Middleton-approved.

Inverted Lapel Long Blazer

This is the sold-out blazer that Kate Middleton wore (like I said, turn on that re-stock notification!). If you love the shape and are open to making a statement, it’s still available online in shades of blue, red or green.



Inverted Lapel Long Blazer $69.90


Buy Now

Blazer With Rolled-Up Sleeves

This white blazer has a similar slim cut to the one Kate Middleton wore. I love that the sleeves are rolled up because it feels more appropriate for a summer day. It also is available in black.



Blazer With Rolled-Up Sleeves $69.90


Buy Now

Tailored Double Breasted Blazer

The gold buttons on this double-breasted blazer act as their own accessory and will instantly elevate your look even if you’re wearing it with a pair of light wash jeans.



Tailored Double Breasted Blazer $89.90


Buy Now

Blazer With Tuxedo Collar

A tuxedo blazer matches the formal energy of Kate Middleton’s look, especially with the lapel detailing.



Blazer With Tuxedo Collar $119


Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458tLL_0g4hctBg00

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Harry Wanted to Spend $95 on a Birthday Present For Lili—Here’s What She Got Instead

Click here to read the full article. Celebrating. New photos have given us a sneak peek of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Lilibet birthday presents. The couple and their two kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, landed in Santa Barbara, after the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on June 5, 2022, and were spotted unloading a few precious gifts from across the pond.  The pair celebrated their daughter’s first birthday on June 4, 2022, during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The party went on at the couple’s residence at Frogmore Cottage with an intimate garden party. A source told The Sun that the party...
WORLD
StyleCaster

We Finally Know if Rihanna’s Son Looks More Like Her or A$AP Rocky—Here’s Whose ‘Eyes’ He Has

Click here to read the full article. He gets it from his parents. Rihanna’s baby looks a lot like A$AP Rocky and the “Umbrella” singer. An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly on May 23, 2022, that the baby has a great resemblance to both of his parents. Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, per TMZ.” Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable. Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him. He’s a cross between the two of them and...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kourtney’s Son Just Reacted to Having Travis as a ‘Stepdad’ After ‘Always Hoping’ She’d Get Back With Scott

Click here to read the full article. A new addition. Mason Disick is OK with mom Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship with him and his siblings. In a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Mason’s aunt, Kim Kardashian, revealed that the 12-year-old is content with Travis being his new stepdad and even gave her daughter, North West, advice on her mom dating, Pete Davidson, after Kim’s divorce from North’s father, Kanye West. “His tune has totally changed since the engagement,” Kim said in a conversation with Kris Jenner. “I heard him say to North, ‘You know, getting a stepdad isn’t...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimalist
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Is this Lilibet’s birthday cake? Harry, Meghan’s wedding baker shares photos

Fans think they’ve tracked down the cake from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday Saturday. Claire Ptak, who baked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding cake in May 2018, posted an Instagram photo Sunday of a pink-frosted dessert, captioned with a white heart emoji. The cake was covered in peonies, which are notably Markle’s favorite flower. While Ptak’s Instagram followers took to the comments section to ask whether the treat was for Lili, the baker, 43, has yet to respond. Ptak set tongues wagging again Monday when she showed another cake with a similar design. “Frilly,” she captioned the snap. “👀 Fri-lili?!”...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince Harry Secretly Caught Up With Dad Prince Charles in Private While in Town for the Jubilee

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The Platinum Jubilee was the setting for quite a few significant moments for members of the royal family. Not only did the occasion commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign, it also served as the backdrop for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reunion with the royal family. Following the couple’s first public appearance with the royals at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Harry and Meghan reportedly reconnected with Prince Charles...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Heir Warned About Meghan Markle's Political Plans, Duke Will Reportedly Face 'Serious Problem' With Harry's Wife's Ambitions

Prince Charles is warned ahead of the possibility of Meghan Markle joining politics in the U.S. Many believed that when Prince Harry's wife does so, it may cause a problem in the royal household. Prince Charles Could Allegedly Face Problems If Meghan Markle Pursues A Career In Politics. Many believed...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Skipping Meghan and Harry's Daughter Lili's 1st Birthday Party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the U.K. this week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. While in England, Lili will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, June 4—and her aunt Kate Middleton and uncle Prince William will be missing from any quiet family party, Page Six and Daily Mail point out.
WORLD
shefinds

Kate Middleton Reportedly Impressed The Queen By Doing This While Dating Prince William

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, has never been shy about her approval of Kate Middleton, 40, as a member of her royal family, spouse of her grandson Prince William, 39, and future Queen Consort. With her passion for philanthropy and elegant style, Middleton has long been admired by the Queen even before becoming the Duchess of Cambridge, as Princess Diana’s bestselling biographer Andrew Morton said to Ok! Magazine last week.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Amal Clooney Looks Better Than Ever In This Strapless Floral Dress She Wore On The Prince's Trust Red Carpet

Amal Clooney, 44, chose a perfect springtime dress for her attendance at the 2022 The Prince’s Trust Awards in London last week— a stunning, strapless, red-and-white floral gown. The ever-so-stylish human rights lawyer attended the event with her mother, Baria Alamuddin, and the two presented the Amal Clooney Award. Clooney paired her bright and fitted item with classic white pumps and carried a matching white clutch as she graced the red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Kate Middleton Wears Her Boldest Hat Yet for Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William are stepping in for Queen Elizabeth for a party at the palace. The royal couple led other members of the royal family in hosting the third garden party of the season at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in bold dress for the Platinum Jubilee finale

The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out with Prince Charles to celebrate the final day of what has been the most wonderful weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Camilla wore a statement emerald green coat dress to enjoy a busy Sunday with her husband Prince Charles. For her accessories, the Duchess opted for nude court heels and a matching handbag which complemented her outfit beautifully. It was the perfect look for the very special Big Lunch event which was held at the Oval Cricket Ground in London.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

All aboard! Meghan Markle donned £995 naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead for BBQ with Prince Harry and Archie - days before she is due to travel to the UK for Queen's Jubilee

The Duchess of Sussex donned a naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead as she attended a BBQ over the weekend with the Duke. Meghan Markle, 40, has been on hand to support her husband Prince Harry, 37, and his polo team, Los Padres, at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in recent weeks.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Harry and Meghan reunited with royal family for jubilee at Madame Tussauds

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal...
MUSIC
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

53K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy