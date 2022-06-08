Kate Middleton’s $69 Zara Blazer Is The Definition Of Minimalist-Chic

Click here to read the full article.

Just when you were ready to take a break from Zara’s website, the Duchess of Cambridge shows up in the perfect summer blazer. Safe to say, I’ve never searched for a piece as quickly as Kate Middleton’s Zara blazer . For the most part, Kate Middleton usually makes appearances in tailored dresses, suit sets and a variety of hats so whenever we get to see a more casual side of the Duchess’ wardrobe is a treat.

The Duchess just spent the last week celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee which involved at least six formal looks for all of the corresponding events. If I was Kate Middleton, I’d be eager to take a night off and slip into some sweatpants. Of course, the Duchess would never step out in something so casual—instead, she took a formal-wear break in a blazer.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s latest business-attire ensemble is the epitome of minimalist chic. She wore the look to visit a baby bank in Wembley to hear about how it’s supporting local families.

While most of the fashion crowd is currently opting for an oversized blazer, Kate Middleton chose a fitted blazer with inverted lapels and understated shoulder pads. This Zara blazer proves that wearing something well-tailored will automatically make the piece look expensive, even if it’s not.

She paired the white blazer with a simple white t-shirt and slim-fit black trousers that featured a subtle flare at the hem. For accessories, the Duchess embodied the minimalist trend with a simple pair of drop earrings, black stilettos and a white woven clutch.

Overall, the white tone-on-tone helps to make the look feel summery while the black pants and heels distinguish it from resort wear. The best part about this look is that it’s easy to recreate. You don’t need to wear stilettos to get the essence of her minimalist look. Black loafers, kitten heels or slides would all be great additions to the outfit.

If you’re eager to get The Duchess’ exact look, I have good and bad news for you. The bad news is that her Zara blazer quickly sold out (but there’s no harm in getting a re-stock alert!). The good news is that it’s available in other colors and there are plenty of similar options available on Zara’s site. Here are a few that I’m sure would be Kate Middleton-approved.

Inverted Lapel Long Blazer

This is the sold-out blazer that Kate Middleton wore (like I said, turn on that re-stock notification!). If you love the shape and are open to making a statement, it’s still available online in shades of blue, red or green.

Blazer With Rolled-Up Sleeves

This white blazer has a similar slim cut to the one Kate Middleton wore. I love that the sleeves are rolled up because it feels more appropriate for a summer day. It also is available in black.

Tailored Double Breasted Blazer

The gold buttons on this double-breasted blazer act as their own accessory and will instantly elevate your look even if you’re wearing it with a pair of light wash jeans.

Blazer With Tuxedo Collar

A tuxedo blazer matches the formal energy of Kate Middleton’s look, especially with the lapel detailing.