Local woman Hannah Habeeb Richey turns 100

A party was held Saturday for Hannah Habeeb Richey, who turns 100 years old on Sunday.

She has lived in Corpus Christi since the 1930's, and still lives in the same house where she raised her children.

“Well, I've always taken care of myself and I follow Christ, and I think the wonderful things that have happened to me are a blessing and I'm very grateful,” she said.

Richey has four children, seven grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren, and they were all on hand for today's celebration.