Dognapper Apprehended Attempting To Disarm Charles County Sheriff's Officer: Authorities

Depaul Carroll Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff

A strange scene played out in Charles County when a dog thief tried to pull a fast one and disarm an officer investigating the incident, authorities announced.

Nanjemoy resident Depaul Carroll, 49, was arrested on Saturday, June 4 after walking into the yard of a stranger's home in Indian Head, picking up her small dog, and walking away.

The incident happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Riverside Run Drive.

Diane Richardson of the Charles County Sheriff’s Media Relations Office, said on Wednesday, June 8, that after Carroll began walking away with the dog, the homeowner tracked him down and demanded he returns it to her yard, which he did after a few minutes.

An officer from the sheriff’s office said that after obtaining information for an official report of the incident at the scene, he was walking back to his cruiser when Carroll “suddenly approached and tried to grab the officer’s gun from his holster.”

Richardson said that the fast-acting officer was able to keep Carroll from removing his firearm from its holster, wrestling him to the ground and handcuffing him without further incident.

Carroll was arrested and charged with:

Burglary;

Theft;

Attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer.

Richardson said that on Monday, June 6, a judge released Carroll from the Charles County Detention Center and fit him for an electronic monitor.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.