The New England Patriots’ offense is shrouded in uncertainty ahead of the 2022 season. According to Mac Jones, however, Bill Belichick’s fingerprints will be all over it. Jones said Thursday that Belichick has been more involved in the offense during offseason workouts compared to 2021. Jones, entering his second season with the Patriots, said Belichick was more “hands-on” with his offensive unit, especially compared to the previous year.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO