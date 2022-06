Ny Carr got an offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State on Thursday. He is WR from the class of 2024. Carr is 4-star WR per the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 14 WR and No. 16 ranked player from Georgia. Carr comes from Moultrie, Georgia and goes to Colquitt County High School. Michigan State isn’t the only B1G school that has had interest in him, as Penn State has also offered him. Carr has 17 total offers.

MOULTRIE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO