ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

Teen arrested, 1 wanted for fatal shooting at Jackson gas station

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36om8A_0g4hcMV300

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police arrested a teen in connection to a deadly shooting at the Bullard Street Fuel Time.

Jackson police identify suspect after woman shot, killed in bed

Police said Shydarius Williams, 17, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Marcus Moore, 37. The shooting happened on Saturday, June 4.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KkBLm_0g4hcMV300
    Shydarius Williams (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nISNL_0g4hcMV300
    Lashundra Bass (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

Investigators said they are looking for Lashundra Bass, 35, in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or at http://P3tips.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Woman shot, killed in car on Cooper Road

JACKSON, Miss, (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man after a woman was shot and killed in her car on Cooper Road on Saturday, June 11. Police said the woman was shot in her neck around 11:32 a.m. while sitting in her car. She died at the scene. Her identity will not be […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Third suspect arrested in connection to 2020 Jackson homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, June 10, U.S. Marshals arrested a third suspect in connection to a November 2020 homicide. Jackson police said Jessie Wilder, 27, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder and hindering prosecution in the death of Ryan Allen. Investigators said Allen was killed on November 26, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged in connection to Warren County beating

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man turned himself in to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department following a beating that happened on Saturday, June 4. The Vicksburg Daily News reported deputies responded to an assault that happened around 11:00 p.m. on Newman Road. Video reportedly showed Cameron Evans being beaten. The newspaper reported Timothy Bordelon, […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Jackson Police Dept#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Man charged with commercial burglary in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man on Thursday, June 9 in connection to an ongoing burglary investigation. Police arrested Marqice Myers, 22, of Hattiesburg, for a commercial burglary that occurred on Monday, March 30, at 2701 Lincoln Road. According to police, Myers had an active arrest warrant had fled to Jackson, where […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Woman in custody for fatal shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a woman turned herself in for a homicide that happened at the Fuel Time gas station on Bullard Street. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Lashundra Bass, 35, turned herself in on Wednesday, June 8. She has been charged with murder. Police identified Shydarius Williams, 17, as the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Jackson woman shot, killed in bed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced the man who was wanted for the shooting death of a woman on Fleetwood Drive was arrested on Thursday, June 9. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said U.S. Marshals arrested Zverian Brent in Jackson. Brent was wanted in connection to the death of Terrencia Jackson, 26. The shooting happened […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 29-year-old McComb man

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for a 29-year-old McComb man. Decoreius Lamonte Lee is described as five feet ten inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Lee was last seen Wednesday, June 8 around 10:00 p.m. in the […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested in connection to Vicksburg stabbing

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a man early Monday morning in connection to a stabbing. Police said Levon Pinckney, 32, was charged with aggravated assault after the incident happened on Speed Street the previous night. There’s no word on the victim’s condition as of Thursday, June 9. Pinckney appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Crews put out fire at abandoned building

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Fire crews responded to a fire at an abandoned building on Medgar Evers Boulevard Friday night. Two ambulances and Jackson police also responded to the fire but left shortly after arriving. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of killing Meridian police officer in custody

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing a Meridian police officer and a woman has been captured. Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced the Blue Alert for Dante Marquez Bender was canceled Friday morning. The Meridian Star reported Bender was arrested in Ackerman. Investigators said Bender shot and killed […]
MERIDIAN, MS
WLBT

Man shot to death on Wooddell Drive in south Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a homicide on Wooddell Drive near Smallwood Drive in south Jackson. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart confirms that a man was shot to death sometime early Thursday. Stewart said the male victim did not have identification on him. JPD was called to...
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

A half day man hunt ends with an alleged killer behind bars

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI)-14 and a half hours later Dante Bender was taken into custody. Bender made his way from Newton County to Ackerman early this morning where he was caught and arrested. Bender allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend and unborn child along with Meridian police officer, Kennis Croom. His...
ACKERMAN, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Highway Patrol: Suspected cop killer arrested after statewide manhunt

A man suspected of killing a Mississippi police officer who was responding to a call about domestic violence has been arrested, authorities said Friday. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Dante Marquez Bender, 31, was taken into custody but didn’t provide additional details. He was last seen Thursday afternoon in Meridian, where Officer Kennis Croom was fatally wounded while on duty.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy