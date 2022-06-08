Teen arrested, 1 wanted for fatal shooting at Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police arrested a teen in connection to a deadly shooting at the Bullard Street Fuel Time.Jackson police identify suspect after woman shot, killed in bed
Police said Shydarius Williams, 17, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Marcus Moore, 37. The shooting happened on Saturday, June 4.
Investigators said they are looking for Lashundra Bass, 35, in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or at http://P3tips.com .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 1