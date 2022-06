The last time that Josh McDaniels went from being a Patriots assistant to a head coach in the AFC West, his run ended after less than two full seasons with the Broncos. One of the contributing factors to the decision to pull the plug in Denver during the 2010 season was when the league penalized the Broncos for videotaping an opponents’ walkthrough practice, which was an unwelcome reminder of the Spygate incident. That took place when McDaniels was on New England’s staff and the Broncos’ penalty was seen as a sign that McDaniels was working to do things the same way they did things with the Patriots.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO