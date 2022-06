A 19-year-old is accused of shooting two teenage girls from St. Tammany and leaving them for dead in a remote section of Venetian Isles, authorities said Friday. The 14-year-old and 15-year-old girls survived. They were found around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 21000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, where authorities alleged that they had been dumped by Jordan A. Mitchell after he shot them.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO