WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Last month, we uncovered a potentially dangerous problem inside two schools in the Chicago Public Schools system – classrooms in which teachers were unable to lock their own doors. It is a major safety concern and a violation of Illinois School Code. On Thursday, we discovered a similar situation in Waukegan. But CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reporting led to quick action. Holliday Gonzalez is an incoming fifth grader at Whittier Elementary School, at 901 N. Lewis Ave. in Waukegan. She noticed the classroom had "a lock on the outside – not on the inside." Holliday and...

WAUKEGAN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO