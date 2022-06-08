ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Mass. camping spot is among the best in New England, according to The Dyrt

By Kristi Palma
 3 days ago

It's a glamping destination southwest of Boston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496zIM_0g4hbBpH00
A child fishing at Normandy Farms Family Camping Resort in Foxborough. Normandy Farms Family Camping Resort

A luxury camping destination in Foxborough with a wellness center, bike park, and recreation lodge scored big with campers this year, according to The Dyrt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mywco_0g4hbBpH00

The online camping platform released its 2022 list of the 10 best places to camp in New England, and Normandy Farms Family Camping Resort in Foxborough ranked No. 5. It is the only Massachusetts camping destination on the list.

“For almost a decade we’ve been making it easier and easier for campers to find the information they need to make the most of their outdoor experiences,” said Kevin Long, Ceo of The Dyrt, in a statement. “Our community has contributed and shared over 4 million reviews, photos and tips for fellow campers to use when planning their trips. Using this data, we created the 2022 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in New England list.”

Here is what The Dyrt wrote, in part, about Normandy Farms Family Camping Resort:

“Normandy Farms Family Camping Resort, just an hour southwest of Boston, is a crowd pleaser featuring luxury amenities with all the bells and whistles, including glamping yurts, a bike park, a dog park, indoor and outdoor pools, food trucks, a spa and more!”

— The Dyrt

The No. 1 place to camp in New England is in the White Mountains, according to The Dyrt, at Dry River Campground in Bartlett, N.H.

View the entire list of 10 best places to camp in New England.

CBS Boston

Food Truck Friday: Cousins Maine Lobster

MEDWAY - A family from Medway decided to take a leap into the food truck business at the height of the pandemic in May 2020 and it's paid off.Tara and TJ Nelson made a bold choice with their father. They decided to buy into a franchise - Cousins Maine Lobster."We've never run a food truck before. We were brand new to this. We went through extensive training," Tara told WBZ-TV. "We had no idea going into it, how much of a draw it would be in our local community. Of course we knew that name, we saw...
MEDWAY, MA
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best doughnuts in New Hampshire

Where can you find the best doughnuts in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Muriel's Donuts is a legendary shop in Lebanon where Muriel herself has been making them for more than 50 years. 4. (tie) Goody Good Donuts in Laconia. Some viewers say that it's "not even up for...
LEBANON, NH
Boston

Next week’s outlook: Rainy start brings much-needed showers, then sun

Sunday showers will trickle into Monday, bringing up to a half-inch of rain amid a moderate drought. Gusty rain showers will kick off the week, offering some relief as Massachusetts continues to suffer from unusually dry conditions. The National Weather Service’s Boston bureau predicts a “healthy dose” of rain showers...
BOSTON, MA
