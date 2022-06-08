ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, NY

Samantha Zaldivar’s murderer denied parole

By Adam Chodak
rochesterfirst.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Angel Colon, who raped and murdered 7-year-old Samantha Zaldivar in 1997 in Wyoming County, came up for parole for the first time this year. The parole board opted to keep Colon, 48, in prison. Zaldivar’s body was found about three months after she went...

www.rochesterfirst.com

Comments / 1

News 8 WROC

Missing Niagara County girl taken unlawfully by father

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office is trying to locate a 10-month-old baby who was reportedly taken unlawfully by her father from a Sweetwood Drive residence in Lockport. According to the Sheriff’s office, the father’s name is Anthones Mullen and he and the missing girl may currently be in the Lockport area. […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Crime & Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Akron woman sentenced for meth DUI that caused fatal crash

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Akron woman was sentenced in State Supreme Court on Friday to an indeterminate prison sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter in February. Jessica Novak, 39, was sentenced to 3 to 9 years in prison for second degree manslaughter, a Class C felony, after here vehicle crash in January 2021 while […]
AKRON, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Large Fight Leads to Aggravated DWI, Child Endangerment Charges for Dunkirk Woman

A Dunkirk woman is facing charges following an investigation into a large fight that occurred last weekend in the city. Dunkirk Police officers on patrol discovered the incident last Saturday, June 4th at about 1:00 AM in the roadway at an address on King Street. While officers were trying to disperse the crowd, they saw a child that had been apparently struck by a vehicle involved in the fight. Dunkirk Fire responded to the scene and took the child to Brooks Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. An investigation found that the driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Thalia Pagan, allegedly had a BAC more than twice the legal limit. Pagan was charged with aggravated DWI (BAC .18% or higher) and endangering the welfare of a child, and she was issued tickets and released. Police say additional charges are possible for others involved in the altercation, pending consultation with the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office.
DUNKIRK, NY
wesb.com

Olean Woman Arrested for auto theft/criminal contempt

An Olean woman was arrested on multiple charges Friday. New York State Police charged 25-year-old Mackenzie P. Green with felony criminal possession of stolen property. The charges stem from a vehicle theft reported on March 24 in Hinsdale. Green was also charged with criminal contempt for violating an order of...
OLEAN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former waitress pleads guilty to gaming ticket theft

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda woman pleaded guilty in Erie County Court on Thursday after stealing gaming tickets from a Hamburg restaurant where she had worked. Danielle Bush, 31, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court Thursday morning to one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a Class D felony. Bush […]
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

Orchard Park woman pleads guilty to theft of $53,000 from employer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Orchard Park woman could face as much as three years behind bars for pleading guilty to stealing from her employer. The Erie County District Attorney's office says 50-year-old Mollie McCann Poblocki, also known as Mollie McCann Healy, pleaded guilty Friday to a felony count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.
wesb.com

Bradford Woman Arrested on Bench Warrants

A Bradford woman has been arrested on bench warrants. City Police report that 20-year-old Kelcie Moffett was taken into custody Wednesday on active McKean County Bench Warrants for absconding from adult probation. Moffett was transported to McKean Jail.
BRADFORD, PA
News 8 WROC

Batavia woman pleads guilty to COVID fraud

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Genesee County woman has pleaded guilty in connection to COVID fraud, federal officials announced Wednesday. According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, 37-year-old Danielle Tooley of Batavia pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges that carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Prosecutors say […]
News 8 WROC

RPD: Man fatally shot at East End bar district

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department said a man in his mid-20s died after an overnight shooting on Lawrence Street. Officers heard shots fired coming from East Avenue while patrolling the East End bar district Saturday at around 1 a.m. Officers said the victim had been shot in his upper body and was […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Investigation Into Grocery Store Threats Underway

JAMESTOWN – An investigation into threats towards two local grocery stores is underway. The Jamestown Police and the Lakewood-Busti Police Departments launched a probe into threats posted on Facebook towards the Tops on Foote Avenue and Wal-Mart on Fairmount Avenue. The threats are being investigated by various law enforcement...
JAMESTOWN, NY
FL Radio Group

Car Struck By Bullet in Wayne County

A Wayne County man is facing weapons charges after an unoccupied car was struck by a bullet from a handgun on Ashley Street in Lyons. Police say 22-year-old Kelvin Roberson accidentally discharged a handgun he illegally possessed on May 18th. Roberson was arrested Wednesday on reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal mischief charges.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY

