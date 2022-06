PILLSBURY, N.D. (NDHP) – A Finley man is dead following a motorcycle and semi crash just before 8pm on Friday, June 10th. The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) said the driver of a semi was westbound on Highway 26 from Highway 32. The driver of a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Highway 26. A mile west of Highway 32, the driver of the Harley lost control and the bike overturned sliding into westbound lane. The Harley struck the Peterbilt head on and the driver was ejected. The Peterbilt continued west and then entered the south ditch with the motorcycle stuck beneath. The Peterbilt started on fire and burned up in the south ditch facing south with the trailer facing west. The driver of the Peterbilt was not hurt. The driver of the Harley was pronounced dead at the scene.

PILLSBURY, ND ・ 11 HOURS AGO