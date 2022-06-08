Elke Noblesse identified as 22-year-old who died in apparent drowning at the Cary Street Club pool in Nahant

BOSTON - One person died and another person was injured after a car crash in Dorchester early Saturday morning.Boston Police say the crash took place around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Washington and Trumpet Streets.That intersection is in the area of Dorchester known as Four Corners. After officers arrived, they found two people injured. One person had life-threatening injuries, while another had minor injuries. The person who was seriously hurt was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their name has not been made public yet by police.As of Saturday morning, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
