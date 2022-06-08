ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elke Noblesse identified as 22-year-old who died in apparent drowning at the Cary Street Club pool in Nahant

By Kiernan Dunlop
 3 days ago
Officials have identified Elke Noblesse as the 22-year-old woman who died Tuesday in an apparent drowning at the Cary Street Club...

Officials continue to search for 6-year-old Mason DeChhat in Merrimack River; Mother Boua DeChhat died after trying to save two children

The search mission to recover Mason DeChhat, the six-year-old boy who was swept into the Merrimack River Thursday, was resumed by authorities Saturday morning. The boy’s mother, Boua DeChhat, died after trying to save her son, according to a GoFundMe. Mason DeChhat remains missing, however, search efforts have transitioned...
Boua DeChhat identified as victim in Merrimack River drowning; 6-year-old Mason DeChhat remains missing

Boua DeChhat died after trying to save her 6-year-old who was swept into the Merrimack River Thursday, according to a GoFundMe. Mason DeChhat, also identified in the GoFundMe, remains missing, according to the Newburyport mayor’s office. However, search efforts have now transitioned “to recovery operations,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.
More details released in recovery mission where Massachusetts mother died and 6-year-old son yet to be recovered

Boston — The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday at 5 p.m., for a missing six-year-old boy in Merrimack River pending new information. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case, and even more painful when children are involved,” said Capt. Kailie Benson, Coast Guard Sector Boston commander. “Considering the extensive search efforts by the Coast Guard and the numerous state and local agencies, along with on scene conditions, I have made the decision to suspend the search for the missing 6-year-old boy. Our prayers are with the boy and mother’s family and friends during this time.”
Merrimack River drownings: GoFundMe aims to raise $100,000 for family of mother who died trying to save 6-year-old who was ‘swept away by the current’

A GoFundMe is aiming to raise $100,000 for a family after the mother died trying to save her 6-year-old son in the Merrimack River on Thursday. Boua DeChhat “heroically tried to save her children, Elyssa (7) and Mason (6), who were taken by the water’s edge and swept away by the current,” the GoFundMe reads, which is raising money to help with funeral costs, housing and support for the family.
Lifeguard at Massachusetts pool saves 12-year-old boy from drowning

GROVELAND — Fire Chief Robert Valentine and Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen report that the Groveland Fire Department and Groveland Police Department responded to a report of a young male who was pulled from a pool on Friday. According to officials, at 10:56 a.m., Groveland dispatchers received a report of...
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Dorchester car crash

BOSTON - One person died and another person was injured after a car crash in Dorchester early Saturday morning.Boston Police say the crash took place around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Washington and Trumpet Streets.That intersection is in the area of Dorchester known as Four Corners.  After officers arrived, they found two people injured. One person had life-threatening injuries, while another had minor injuries. The person who was seriously hurt was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their name has not been made public yet by police.As of Saturday morning, the cause of the crash is still under investigation. 
Boy flown to hospital after being pulled from pool at camp in Groveland

GROVELAND — A boy was flown to the hospital after being pulled from a pool in Groveland on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a medical incident at private recreational camp on Bare Hill Road learned that a 12-year-old boy from Newburyport had been pulled from the bottom of a pool, according to Groveland Fire Chief Robert Valentine and Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen.
Man dies after being shot in Methuen, Massachusetts, authorities say

METHUEN, Mass. — A man is dead after he was shot in the Massachusetts city of Methuen early Saturday morning, according to authorities. The Essex County District Attorney's Office said the shooting happened at about 2:40 a.m. in the Gage Street area. Methuen police officers who responded to the...
Massachusetts officials searching after mother dies saving 7-year-old daughter from drowning, 6-year-old son still missing

NEWBURYPORT — City Marshal Mark Murray and Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire report that the Newburyport Fire Department is currently conducting a water search alongside its mutual aid partners in the Merrimack River. The report initially came into Amesbury Fire but Newburyport Fire has assumed responsibility for the call at this time.
One Person Killed in Dorchester Crash Overnight

A passenger was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Officers responded to the reported car crash near Washington and Tremlett Streets just after 2 a.m. Saturday and found one car on scene with extensive damage. The driver was taken to a local...
Karen Read, woman police say killed Boston police officer John O’Keefe, indicted on 2nd-degree murder charge

A 42-year-old Mansfield woman has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge after police said she killed her boyfriend, John O’Keefe. Karen Read was indicted Thursday for second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office. Prosecutors previously...
Man Killed in Methuen Shooting Overnight

A man has died after getting shot during the early hours of Saturday morning in Methuen, Massachusetts. Methuen Police responded to the reported shooting in the Gage Street area around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived on scene, they found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Methuen Police and...
Police ID 22-Year-Old Woman Who Drowned In Pool At Club In Nahant

Authorities have identified the woman who drowned at a Nahant pool as 22-year-old Elke Noblesse. Noblesse was originally from the Netherlands was living in Nahant, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. There was no foul play suspected in her death. Emergency crews responded to the Cary Street Club in...
