ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Komets re-sign Ben Boudreau for 2022-23 season

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26QPJT_0g4haRjs00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When the Komets season rolls around in October, Ben Boudreau will once again be the man in charge.

The Komets announced on Wednesday that they have re-signed Boudreau and assistant coach Olivier Legault for the 2022-23 season.

In his first three seasons, Boudreau has racked up a 100-65-15-5 record while also leading the Komets to a Kelly Cup championship in the 2021 season.

Terms of both contracts are undisclosed.

The Komets open the 2022-23 season on Oct. 21 at the Indy Fuel. Their home opener is on Oct. 22 against Cincinnati.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
wfft.com

Akilah Sims moves on to Division I level

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - On Friday evening, Akilah Sims confirmed she is stepping down from her position as the girl's basketball head coach at Snider High School. Sims will take a job with a Division I university. A Snider grad, Sims was 33-12 in two seasons with Snider, with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Valenzuela comes up big again in TinCaps win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps took down the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate), 2-1, on Friday night at Parkview Field in front of 6,127 energetic fans. Fort Wayne has won two consecutive games in the series, both by one run. With the score tied, 1-1, in the bottom of the eighth inning, […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Sims gets D-1 coaching opportunity after two years at Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After two years of coaching her alma mater, Akilah Sims got a D-1 coaching opportunity she couldn’t pass up as the former Snider High School star is returning to the college game after two successful seasons leading the Panthers she has confirmed to WANE-TV. Sims went 33-12 during her tenure […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Indiana All-Stars sweep Kentucky in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Kent. (WANE) – A barn-burner and a blowout. While the Indiana All-Stars squeaked out a dramatic one-point win the girls game, a short-handed boys team dominated Kentucky as the Hoosier state sweep Friday’s all-star series double-header in Owensboro. On the girls side, Indiana played without Miss Basketball Ayanna Patterson and Maryland-bound Mila Reynolds but […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE 15

Irish open Super Regional with win over Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Carter Putz hit a two-run home run in the first inning, and Notre Dame matched its season-high with four home runs beating No. 1 seed Tennessee 8-6 in the opener of the Knoxville Super Regional. Both Tennessee and Notre Dame went undefeated in the regionals with the Vols rallying from a […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WANE 15

Snider grad Dunbar on College Football HOF ballot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School graduate Vaughn Dunbar may soon be adding his name to college football’s elite, as the former Indiana University running back is on the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Dunbar played two seasons for the Hoosiers, and rushed for 1,805 yards as […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kelly Cup#Indy Fuel#Cincinnati#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
pendletontimespost.com

Longtime coach stepping down

PENDLETON — As one era ends, a new one begins. Longtime boys cross country coach Alan Holden announced his retirement June 2, and girls cross country coach Melissa Hagerman was named as his successor and will coach both teams. Holden coached the Arabians for 35 seasons. During his time,...
PENDLETON, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Germanfest returns to Fort Wayne tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A popular festival in Fort Wayne is returning for the next few days at Headwaters Park. Germanfest will celebrate its 40th year from June 8 through the 12. You can pick up some staple German foods, grab a beer, and listen to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Missing Fort Wayne boy found quickly

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – About twenty minutes after Fort Wayne Police Department sent out a Public Safety Alert Friday night asking for the public’s help finding a missing 8-year-old boy, the department sent another notice saying the boy had been found. The notice didn’t say how or...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne radio station wins national award for 4th time

ORLANDO, Fla. (WANE) – A local radio station has been recognized on a national level– not for the first time. On Friday, STAR 88.3 (WLAB) was named the Radio Station of the Year across medium-sized markets in the United States. The station was honored at the Christian Music Broadcasters Awards Dinner in Orlando, Florida.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Sweetwater expands distribution operations west

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Fort Wayne-based Sweetwater says it will open a 350,000-square-foot distribution center in Glendale, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix. It is the company’s first fulfillment facility outside of Allen County. The musical instrument and audio equipment e-commerce retailer says the operations in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy