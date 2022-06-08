Komets re-sign Ben Boudreau for 2022-23 season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When the Komets season rolls around in October, Ben Boudreau will once again be the man in charge.
The Komets announced on Wednesday that they have re-signed Boudreau and assistant coach Olivier Legault for the 2022-23 season.
In his first three seasons, Boudreau has racked up a 100-65-15-5 record while also leading the Komets to a Kelly Cup championship in the 2021 season.
Terms of both contracts are undisclosed.
The Komets open the 2022-23 season on Oct. 21 at the Indy Fuel. Their home opener is on Oct. 22 against Cincinnati.
