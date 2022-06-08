Fireproof copy of the Handmaid's Tale sells for an eye-watering sum!

In the opening shot of the roaring rampage of revenge action flick Kill Bill Vol. 1, we see an as-yet unnamed bride, cowering on the ground, bloody and beaten and staring down the barrel of a gun. While a wedding is often considered the beginning of a new life, this scene presents an alternative: a bride’s wedding day is not a beginning, but the end. Her white gown and the blood splattered across her face, dress, and veil, here presented in black-and-white, are even more ominous than if we could see the crimson against starched white. Bill (David Carradine) pulls the trigger, and with just this first shot, Kill Bill launches the process of telling not only a story of revenge, but also one of rebirth, through its costumes.

