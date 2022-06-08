ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fireproof copy of the Handmaid's Tale sells for an eye-watering sum!

Cover picture for the articleNew York, New York - A one-of-a-kind unburnable edition of Margaret Atwood's bestseller The Handmaid's Tale sold for a whopping $130,000 at an auction!. In a promotional video ahead of the sale, the...

Daily Mail

Boost for free speech: 'Unburnable' edition of Margaret Atwood's classic novel The Handmaid's Tale fetches £103,000 at auction... with proceeds funding mission to combat book banning

An ‘unburnable’ edition of Margaret Atwood’s bestseller The Handmaid’s Tale has sold at auction for £103,000. In a promotional video, the Canadian author, 82, donned black safety gloves and blasted the book, pictured, with a flamethrower to test its resistance. The one-of-a-kind copy went under...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Masterpiece worth £255,000 found on wall of empty London bungalow

A masterpiece oil painting found hanging on the wall of an empty bungalow in north London has sold for more than a quarter of a million pounds at auction.The Depiction of the Madonna and Child by Filippino Lippi, a student of Boticelli, was painted in the fifteenth century.It had hung inconspicuously on the wall of a house in Enfield for years, with its owner unaware it was worth a fortune. A 90-year-old woman with dementia, who has not been named, owns the painting after her father gave it to her more than 30 years ago.She has been living in a...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Entertainment
Reason.com

Dark Winds Brings Tony Hillerman's Navajo Tribal Police Mysteries to the Small Screen

Dark Winds. AMC. Sunday, June 12, 9 p.m. Fifty-five years ago, at a high-school newspaper seminar at the University of New Mexico, I listened to a talk by the chairman of the UNM journalism department. It was a pleasantly meandering tale of his experiences as a wire-service reporter and a metro daily city editor, full of lurid newsroom tales of how to outwit recalcitrant cops and write through obliterative hangovers. But what really caught my attention was his disclosure that he was writing a murder-mystery novel. I had never met an actual, bona-fide book author before.
TV & VIDEOS
Margaret Atwood
MSNBC

Divorced. Beheaded. Empowered: How Broadway's 'Six' reclaims the wives of Henry VIII

Divorced. Beheaded. Died. Divorced. Beheaded. Survived. Over the last 500 years, the six wives of Henry VIII of England — Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard, and Catherine Parr — have often been portrayed as pawns, victims or vessels within the infamous king’s court, known more for the ways their marriages ended than anything else.
RELATIONSHIPS
Robb Report

The Mansion That Starred in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ Can Be Yours for $10 Million

Click here to read the full article. You might recognize this Long Island estate from The Wolf of Wall Street, Elementary, or The Loudest Voice, as these TV shows and movies were filmed on the picturesque property. In addition to being camera-ready, the five-acre plot of land at 324 Calf Farm Road has a 15,000-square-foot residence and horse facilities to cater to the needs of even the most avid equestrian. The seller is Ralph Bianculli, who custom-built the home in 2010 to suit his needs. He is a talented equestrian who has bred thoroughbred racehorses on the estate. The home overlooks...
TV SHOWS
Collider

How 'Kill Bill' Tells Its Story of Rebirth Through Costumes

In the opening shot of the roaring rampage of revenge action flick Kill Bill Vol. 1, we see an as-yet unnamed bride, cowering on the ground, bloody and beaten and staring down the barrel of a gun. While a wedding is often considered the beginning of a new life, this scene presents an alternative: a bride’s wedding day is not a beginning, but the end. Her white gown and the blood splattered across her face, dress, and veil, here presented in black-and-white, are even more ominous than if we could see the crimson against starched white. Bill (David Carradine) pulls the trigger, and with just this first shot, Kill Bill launches the process of telling not only a story of revenge, but also one of rebirth, through its costumes.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Becoming Elizabeth’ Finds a New (and Newly Disturbing) Way Into a Familiar Tudor Story: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. Few British dynasties have inspired as much material in recent years as that of the Tudors. From Showtime’s aptly named “The Tudors,” to Hilary Mantel’s book/play/series “Wolf Hall,” to the current Broadway musical “Six,” the turbulent reign of Henry VIII and his six equally turbulent marriages have clearly had no shortage of retellings. At this point, those who want to tell a story about this family have to find a new way into its well-trod history. Anya Reiss’ “Becoming Elizabeth,” premiering June 12 on Starz, aims to solve this problem by picking up at...
TV & VIDEOS
Books & Literature
Entertainment
Daily Mail

Tate art gallery wants to return collection of works 'from Francis Bacon's archive' to the donor after historians announced the documents are of 'unknown authorship'

The Tate art gallery wants to return works – said to be part of painter Francis Bacon’s archive – to their donor after historians raised ‘credible doubts’ over the documents’ origins. The 1,000-piece archive includes sketches, magazine and newspaper cuttings, books and photos of...
MUSEUMS
TheConversationAU

Geraldine Brooks's Horse is a richly detailed examination of the violence of America's past

In a letter accompanying the advance copy of her latest novel, Pulitzer Prize winner Geraldine Brooks reveals the inspiration for Horse. The author was propelled into the research for this masterly work by a chance conversation with a staff member from the Smithsonian Museum regarding the fastest, most celebrated American racehorse of the 19th century: A horse so fast that the mass-produced stopwatch was manufactured so his fans could clock times in races that regularly drew more than twenty thousand spectators. A horse so handsome that the best equestrian artists vied to paint him … Review: Horse – Geraldine Brooks...
PETS

