ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco City, AL

Federal agent uncovers online sex abuse, Frisco City man sentenced to 30 years

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eyQ6f_0g4hZ0CH00

FRISCO CITY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Frisco City man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was produced and shared child pornography.

Wesley Hodges, 24, was sentenced after he pled guilty to charges including Production of Child Pornography and Distribution of Child Pornography offenses. Hodges was found sharing child pornography in June of 2021 using the Kik messenger app.

Mobile Metro inmate arrested for Prichard double murder stabbed in jail

An undercover agent with the FBI “became ‘friends’ with Hodges” to investigate him, according to a news release from the South Alabama United States Attorney’s Office. While messaging the investigator, Hodges sent several images and videos of child pornography.

Hodges then told the agent that he knew the child and “convinced her to send pornographic images of herself,” according to the release. The agent then contacted the victim and was able to find Hodges’s location and offer protection.

Investigators arrested Hodges and uncovered thousands of images of child pornography. Investigators learned that Hodges would share these images across online chatrooms. The child told investigators that Hodges abused her for years prior to his arrest.

Once Hodges pled guilty, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He was also required to:

  • Serve a lifetime term of supervised release upon his discharge from prison
  • Pay $29,294 in restitution to his victims
  • Pay $300 in special assessments
  • Register as a sex offender once he is released
  • Never have contact with minors

Hodges was captured with the help of Project Safe Childhood, which is a “nationwide initiative” to combat the rising sexual exploitation of children. The effects of this nationwide problem are felt in South Alabama communities. Breighanna Vigor told WKRG News 5 in 2022 about the sexual abuse she encountered in sixth grade. Vigor was targeted by an online predator who pretended to be a student her age. He then coerced her to send sexually explicit photos of herself.

If you or anyone you know needs help, The U.S. Department of State has a Domestic Trafficking Hotline. To visit the website, click the link here . You can report tips to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency or contact your local District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Former officer arrested, demanded officers kill him: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Mobile Police officer, who resigned in March after an investigation into his relationship with a minor, was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail after an altercation just after midnight in McIntosh where he was tased, shot at and, after fleeing in a car, crashed into a convenience […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Prichard, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Prichard, AL
City
Frisco City, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for intimidating a witness of a crime he committed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was arrested after he and two other people threatened a witness that had information about a shooting the man was involved in, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Police said Kentrail Franks, 19, was responsible for a shooting where a bullet hit an unoccupied vehicle. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 arrested for criminal solicitation from May shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed one woman was arrested for criminal solicitation back in May. Marrenne Marshall, 19, was arrested Wednesday, June 8 for criminal solicitation that occurred on Monday, May 17 on Valdez Court. MPD said officers responded to Valdez Court on May 17 for suspicious circumstances. When officers arrived they […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Child Pornography#Fbi#Violent Crime#Kik#Mobile Metro#Register
insideradio.com

WPPG Repton, AL Host Sentenced To Probation For Threatening An Officer.

Former Evergreen, AL City Council member Luther James Upton, who hosts mornings at Wolff Broadcasting Corp. country “The Power Pig 101.1” WPPG Repton, AL, has been sentenced to three years’ probation for threatening a local police officer. Upton, who hosts “Luther in the Morning,” was arrested in...
REPTON, AL
WKRG News 5

2 Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office employees fired, arrested

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two members of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office were fired after the pair were arrested on one count each of exploitation of the elderly. Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Department said after a month-long investigation, Carl Scheel II, deputy, and Alicia Scheel, civilian clerk, were “separated […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
alabamanews.net

Nurse Convicted of Stealing Narcotics from Georgiana Nursing Home

A nurse has been convicted of stealing 638 narcotics pills from a nursing home in Georgiana. Attorney General Steve Marshall says 32-year-old Samantha Noel Kelley of Greenville worked at Georgiana Health and Rehabilitation as a licensed practical nurse. She was charged with diverting the pills, including Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Tramadol and Lorazepam, from nursing home residents for whom the medications were intended.
GEORGIANA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Brewton police looking for burglary suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department is looking for a woman who may be involved in a car burglary. The woman is suspected of burglarizing a car at M Star hotel, which took place May 24 or May 25. Officers believe the woman took a wallet and purse from the car before fleeing […]
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Arrest in University Hospital deadly shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man believed connected to a deadly shooting at University Hospital on April 17. The suspect, Algernon Grayson, 22, was brought to Mobile Police headquarters Thursday afternoon. Police arrived to University Hospital in the early morning of April 17 where they found Robert McMillian, 47, had been shot […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman tries to persuade man to shoot into home: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old was arrested after officers believed she tried to persuade a man to murder another person and those living in their home.  Marrenne Marshall, 19, was charged with criminal solicitation after officers were granted a warrant for her arrest. Officers investigated Marshall after she was suspected of trying to persuade […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

13-year-old calls Mobile elementary school, makes threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 13-year-old was taken to Strickland Youth Center after calling an elementary school and making a threat, according to Mobile Police Department officials. The administration at Fonde Elementary School contacted police after receiving a threat over the phone on Thursday, June 9. When police arrived, they found out that a male […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. official crashes patrol car with Prius

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol officers were called to a crash involving a patrol car in Escambia County.  The crash happened Friday, June 10, while an Escambia County patrol car was responding to a call. The driver was traveling along the US-90 Overpass when he hit a curve, veered off the road […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Body found by Prichard city workers on Bear Fork Road

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A body found on Bear Fork Road near Cochran Road Friday morning is being investigated by authorities in Prichard. The Prichard police chief tells FOX10 News that two city workers found the body when cleaning the area about 8:30 a.m. It was in the area of an abandoned house, but outside.
PRICHARD, AL
Alabama Now

Head-on collision with tractor-trailer kills Alabama man

An Alabama man was killed Friday in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer, state police said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:55 p.m. Friday and claimed the life of an Enterprise man. Jadakis T. McKinney, 20, was fatally injured when the 2016 Hyundai Sonata he was driving collided head-on...
ENTERPRISE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy