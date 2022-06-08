ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Survivor: ‘I Don’t Want it To Happen Again’

By Linda Jacobson
The 74
The 74
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HaIGk_0g4hYdNS00

Updated

Miah Cerrillo was one of the first children Dr. Roy Guerrero saw when he entered the emergency room at Uvalde Memorial Hospital on May 24. A pediatrician, he’s known the fourth grader since she was a baby and underwent the liver surgeries that saved her life.

Both testified Wednesday before a House Oversight Committee addressing gun violence after the recent mass shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

“Her whole body was shaking from the adrenaline coursing through it,” Guerrero said. “The white ‘Lilo and Stitch’ shirt that she wore was covered in blood.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f3y2t_0g4hYdNS00
Uvalde pediatrician Dr. Roy Guerrero treated children injured during the mass shooting on May 24, including Miah Cerrillo. (House Oversight Committee)

In a recorded message, Miah described watching the gunman shoot her teacher in the head and then turn his weapon on a friend next to her.

“He shot some of my classmates and the whiteboard,” said Miah, who used her dead teacher’s phone to call 911 for help. “I thought he was going to come back to the room, so I grabbed the blood and put it all over me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01DUF7_0g4hYdNS00
The House Oversight Committee heard recorded testimony Wednesday from Miah Cerrillo, who survived the shooting at Robb Elementary. (House Oversight Committee)

The dramatic testimony offered members of Congress — and the nation — a chance to hear firsthand from a child who lived through the mass shooting by an 18-year-old gunman that left 19 fourth graders and two teachers dead. It came the same day the House passed a package of bills that would increase the age to buy certain semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21, create new penalties for gun trafficking and require safe storage of firearms.

The legislation likely won’t go far in the Senate. A bipartisan group of senators is trying to build support for a set of less expansive reforms in order to hit the 60 votes needed to pass.

Among the measures under review are Red flag laws, designed to prevent gun sales to individuals who pose a threat, and efforts to strengthen mental health services. But passage won’t come easy , with some Republicans already pushing back on increasing age limits to purchase firearms.

“I wish something would change — not only for our kids, but every single kid in the world,” said Miah’s father, Miguel Cerrillo, who attended the hearing in person. “Schools are not safe anymore.”

On video, Miah said, “I don’t want it to happen again.” When her father asked her if she thought it could, she nodded.

Related: Replay: School Shooting Survivors Testify at Congress Gun Violence Hearing

The parents of Lexi Rubio, among the children murdered in Uvalde, also testified by video. Kimberly Rubio, her husband Felix beside her, described attending her two younger children’s award ceremonies at Robb Elementary the morning of the shooting and taking the last photo of their daughter, who posed with her teacher.

“We don’t want you to think of Lexi as just a number. She was intelligent, compassionate and athletic. She was quiet, shy, unless she had a point to make,” said Kimberly Rubio. ”Today we stand for Lexi, and as her voice, we demand action.”

Other witnesses underscored  Republicans’ objections to tighter gun restrictions.

Lucretia Hughes, whose 19-year-old son Emmanuel was shot and killed at a party in 2016, spoke on behalf of DC Project, Women for Gun Rights. Democratic proposals will only “embolden the criminals,” she said. “Gun owners are not the enemies in these gun control policies.”

Amy Swearer, a legal fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation, argued that states should use COVID relief funds to increase mental health services and enhance the physical safety of schools.

“Many of you are the same ones mocking anybody for ‘talking about doors’ when a single locked door in Uvalde would likely have saved 21 lives,” she said, also voicing objection to raising the age to purchase semi-automatic rifles. “Eighteen to 20-year-olds are legal adults, otherwise endowed with all of the rights and duties of citizenship, including the right to keep and bear arms.”

‘It’s more complicated’

Since the Uvalde shooting, Republicans have advocated for arming teachers and parents and recruiting retired military to protect schools. Some governors have moved to enact their own policies.

On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill passing the age limit Swearer testified against, while in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, said he would sign legislation allowing teachers and other school staff members to be armed after completing 24 hours of training.

Related: Buffalo Shooting Suspect Made Threat at School But Wasn’t on NY ‘Red Flag’ List

In Oklahoma, Secretary of Education Ryan Walters, appointed by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, advocated for similar measures last week in a video on Twitter.

“We should ensure that some of them are armed so that gunmen do not enter into our schools with the ability to inflict this kind of damage without being confronted with someone with a gun,” he said.

That sparked a sharp response from Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist, who posted a thread suggesting he was oversimplifying the issue.

“The purpose of my initial thread was to say it’s more complicated than that,” she said in an interview. “When you’re a state leader, you have a responsibility to take safety very seriously, but also to take policy very seriously.”

Her post came just three days before a gunman killed four and injured several others at

Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

“When you know a place and you know people, it’s very close to home,” she said. “No question that it feels more personal.”

Comments / 1

Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

E. Faye Williams: Murder, again

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—Last week I opened my article with the words “I was shocked! I was appalled! I was infuriated by the callous attack on innocent Black people at the TOPS grocery store in Buffalo, NY!” I would not have guessed that, once again, this week I would be proclaiming the same outrage against gun violence—this time in Uvalde, Texas. If it is possible, I am even more angry this week at the murder of nineteen innocent fourth graders and two of their teachers by another gun-wielding degenerate.
BUFFALO, NY
The Jewish Press

Hoof-in-Mouth: Buffalo GOP Congressional Candidate Calls Hitler ‘Inspirational’

Meet Carl Pasquale Paladino, 76, an American businessman and political activist, chairman of Ellicott Development Co., a real estate development company he founded in 1973. He ran for governor in 2010 and was defeated 63%-33% by Andrew Cuomo, however, he had a very strong showing in western New York State, winning all eight counties in the Buffalo media market. So that when he decided to run for Congress to represent New York’s 27th congressional district, he was considered practically a shoo-in.
BUFFALO, NY
urbancny.com

Statement From Governor Kathy Hochul in Response to Congressional Testimony from Buffalo Residents

“For two days our country has heard in painstaking detail from people impacted by gun violence. Many of those who testified are my neighbors in the City of Buffalo, people like Zeneta Everhart, the mother of a young man who miraculously survived the shooting, and Garnell Whitfield Jr., who tragically lost his mother to this senseless act of gun violence. Survivors, family members, law enforcement and medical professionals came together to share their individual stories and make a unified plea to Washington: it’s time to act.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, NY
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Ohio State
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
State
Oklahoma State
2 On Your Side

Crystal Boling-Barton retires after long-time dispute resolved with Buffalo Public Schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Within a month of winning a settlement against the Buffalo Public Schools, Crystal Boling-Barton retired. Our partner's at Investigative Post reported that shortly after Boling-Barton dispute with BPS was settled on April 4 that she retired. A spokesperson confirmed to 2 On Your Side that Barton's retirement date was April 22 and her last day was April 21.
BUFFALO, NY
The 74

Guns, Gas and Governments: Why Teacher Pension Divestments Are Complicated

Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. The mass murder of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, has prompted calls for action. Among the proposals are for public pension systems to rid themselves of investments in companies that manufacture guns and ammunition. “Simply put, the money that gives these […]
UVALDE, TX
wnynewsnow.com

Investigation Into Grocery Store Threats Underway

JAMESTOWN – An investigation into threats towards two local grocery stores is underway. The Jamestown Police and the Lakewood-Busti Police Departments launched a probe into threats posted on Facebook towards the Tops on Foote Avenue and Wal-Mart on Fairmount Avenue. The threats are being investigated by various law enforcement...
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Walters
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Mike Dewine
WKBW-TV

Sons of two women killed in Tops shooting, look for answers about 5/14 Survivors Fund distribution

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A couple days after the deadly May 14th mass shooting at Tops, the grocery store partnered with the National Compassion Fund to provide direct financial assistance to survivors of the ten people killed, and those directly affected by this tragedy. As of June 8 it has raised close to $3 million, but families still in mourning said they have not seen any money yet.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Top Places To Live List Includes Buffalo, New York

It looks like wings, a winning football team, and lots of local arts have helped Buffalo become a great place to live. US News and World Report recently released their list of the 150 best places to live in America in 2022. There were several factors that combined to get the final ranking and Buffalo made the Top 75 coming in at #70 on the list.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Control#Firearms#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Politics Federal#Robb Elementary School#Congress
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Poorest Neighborhoods In Buffalo

More data from the 2020 US Census has been recently released and while Buffalo has made some economic improvements overall, it still ranks among one of the poorest cities in the United States of America. That poverty in the Buffalo area isn't spread evenly throughout our region. In some cases,...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Power 93.7 WBLK

100 Miles Of The 90 to Get Repaved In Western New York

One of Western New York's major thoroughfares is about to see a long-overdue facelift. The stretch of The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway between Buffalo and Rochester, more commonly known in these parts as "The 90", sees its fair share of motorists each year. According to New York State, over 14.6 million of them travel the stretch of the 90 between Rochester and Buffalo each year.
News 8 WROC

Missing Niagara County girl taken unlawfully by father

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office is trying to locate a 10-month-old baby who was reportedly taken unlawfully by her father from a Sweetwood Drive residence in Lockport. According to the Sheriff’s office, the father’s name is Anthones Mullen and he and the missing girl may currently be in the Lockport area. […]
WKBW-TV

Olean's U.S. Postal Service dog possibly the first in the country

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Olean's U.S. Postal Service may be the first in the country to welcome a service dog. Olean postal worker and armed service veteran Dwayne Jensen will soon make history with his four-legged furry friend, Beau (Bow), as they're going through a long process in having Beau as the first postal service dog.
OLEAN, NY
The 74

The 74

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy