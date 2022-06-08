ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSoto County deputies in search of man with four active warrants involving drug charges

By Madelyn Werder
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more information on the whereabouts of a man who has four active warrants out that involve drug charges.

Jose Valdez Jr. is charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance, resisting officer-obstruct without violence, two counts of possession of paraphernalia, possession of cannabis, driving while license suspended, operating while driver's license suspended canceled or revoked.

For anyone with further information contacts the DCSO at (863)993-4700 or contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

