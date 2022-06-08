ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Taste of Buffalo holds preview ahead of its return to Downtown Buffalo on July 9 and 10

By Anthony Reyes
 3 days ago
Taste of Buffalo organizers held a preview of the two-day food festival ahead of its return to Downtown Buffalo on July 9 and 10 .

This year the festival will stretch down Delaware Avenue from Chippewa Street into Niagara Square. There will be 40 restaurants and food trucks, five New York State wineries, live music and more.

Admission is free and food and beverage tickets can be purchased at the festival in $6 sheets. Cash, Visa and Mastercard will be accepted. Organizers said beginning June 12 participating Tops Markets will have presale food ticket vouchers at the registers in $10 and $60 increments redeemable at the festival ticket tents. Each $60 voucher will come with four free, non-alcoholic beverages.

The Taste has partnered with Tops Markets to support the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund . There will be heart-shaped QR codes all throughout the festival that you can scan with your phone to make a donation and 100% of the proceeds go directly to the fund. In addition, there will be a "Share a Meal with Your Neighbor" tent located inside Niagara Square where organizers encourage attendees to "sit down and enjoy a meal with people in your community."

“It’s great to have the Taste of Buffalo, one of our City’s great summer traditions, back this July. I thank Taste of Buffalo organizers and Taste sponsor, Tops Markets, for finding a way to honor the victims of the May 14 tragedy, and creating a quick and easy way for Taste-goers to make financial donations to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund using the QR codes. I also think our entire community will embrace the ‘Share a Meal with Your Neighbor’ tent and have conversations with open hearts and minds while enjoying great food.”
- Mayor Byron Brown
“Celebrating its 39th year, the Taste of Buffalo has always been about bringing our community together to share food and good times, while celebrating the city we love. This year’s Taste is an opportunity for all of us to join with our neighbors from across the city, the suburbs, and beyond to celebrate why we are known as the City of Good Neighbors and show our support for our community and our local restaurants.”
- Luke Baecker, 2022 Taste of Buffalo chair

You can find more information on the Taste website here .

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

