ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Gay Bingo raises funds for Philadelphians living with HIV

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfH3N_0g4hYJv200

AIDS Fund is a local organization that raises money by hosting Gay Bingo nights all in support of those living with HIV in the Philadelphia region.

Their mission is to support the most vulnerable people living with HIV, whose financial situation could turn into a health crisis.

They raise awareness of the impact of HIV in the LGBT community and they're thrilled to be back for their 25th season.

The night always begins with an opening number from the Bingo Verifying Divas and there are performances throughout for extra game night entertainment.

Almost everyone you meet at Gay Bingo is a volunteer with AIDS Fund, including the divas.

AIDS Fund has over 500 volunteers each year helping out with events from Gay Bingo to the annual AIDS Walk.

The 25th Anniversary Gay Bingo Spectacular is on June 18.

AIDS Fund Philly Gay Bingo | Facebook | Instagram

2628 Orthodox Street, Philadelphia, PA 19137

215-731-9255

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

ODUNDE Festival Returns To South Philadelphia This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philly’s ODUNDE festival is this weekend, and the city is ready to celebrate. Ambassadors from several African nations were welcomed to City Hall Friday morning. Festivities actually started on Wednesday. The celebration wraps up with the street festival on Sunday at 23rd and South Street. ODUNDE is the largest festival of its kind in the country with an economic impact of nearly $30 million to the city. Click here for more information about the festival.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay People#Hiv#Philadelphians#Charity#The Bingo Verifying Divas#Gay Bingo
phillyfunguide.com

Jazz on the Green at Fisher Park

Jazz on the Green at Fisher Park returns. Join us for the best of live music in the neighborhood featuring Professor Randy J. Gibson and Double Portion, Malik Henry & NuERA, Kendrah Butler Waters and DJ June Lopez. We will also be debuting Ernel Martinez's S.O.L.O. (Single Occupancy Library of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

The sights and sounds of West Philly Porchfest

ABOVE PHOTO: Many crowds just like this added up to thousands of Porchfest attendees. (Photos by Mac Johnson) If you happened to drive through West Philly on June 4, you may have noticed the not-so-faint sound of live music or the eclectic crowds there to take in every note. You may have seen the bodies moving in and out of rhythm to the beat of 100 drums. You may have noticed the smiles, the laughter, and the joy — but if nothing else, you were seeing the community of West Philadelphia come alive in its own unique and unmatched way.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
NBC Philadelphia

Philadelphia Employers Will Be Required to Offer Commuter Benefits

Some local employers will soon be required to provide workers with benefits toward covering mass transit or bicycle commuting expenses after a bill passed in Philadelphia City Council on Thursday and heads to the mayor’s desk for final approval, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The legislation, introduced by Democratic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Philly Knows How to Fix our Gun Violence Problem

Part of the shock over last weekend’s mass shooting on South Street is a simple fact of gun violence in Philly: Communities and neighborhoods that enjoy the full range of investments don’t have gun violence problems. Communities and neighborhoods that don’t enjoy that same full range of investments do have gun violence problems. Elected officials and others, in the wake of gun violence, typically use the term “senseless” to describe it — and yet it’s not senseless. It’s predictable and preventable.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
97K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy