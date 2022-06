A sinkhole opened up on a lonely stretch of Sierra highway Thursday morning after a pipe collapsed beneath the road. At 7:20 a.m., California Department of Transportation officials responded to reports of a sinkhole on a stretch of westbound Highway 50 in El Dorado County, about 10 miles east of Pollock Pines. Officials closed the lane and implemented one-way traffic control, which remains in place as of 4 p.m.

POLLOCK PINES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO