Project Maybach Shows Off Its Stunning Details In Walkaround Video

 3 days ago
In December of last year, Maybach revealed a stunning concept car. It looked unlike anything the brand had ever launched before, but it wasn’t a preview of a future production car. It was called Project Maybach, and a new video from the Mr. Benz YouTube channel gets up close with the...

