Pennsylvania is sitting on billions in stimulus money. Lawmakers may actually agree on a plan to spend some of it.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania lawyer who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Democrats in the U.S. Senate has been sentenced to time served and a $10,000 fine.Kenelm Shirk III, 72, of the city of Lebanon, pleaded guilty in March to a charge of threatening to murder a U.S. official. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Wilson took his age and health into account in lowering the sentence range from 18 to 24 months."I think that is sufficient to achieve the goal of just punishment and determent in this case," she said Friday, according to LNP.Authorities said state police arrested...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO