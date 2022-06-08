ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania is sitting on billions in stimulus money. Lawmakers may actually agree on a plan to spend some of it.

By Stephen Caruso of Spotlight PA
WITF
WITF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the June 30 deadline to pass a budget approaching, Republican lawmakers who had previously shunned additional spending seem to be warming to the idea. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. (Harrisburg)...

www.witf.org

Comments / 52

Proud Patriot
3d ago

if they don't use it by a certain time they have to give it back what are they waiting on? Instead of wolf standing there handing out money to the government workers how about giving us poor people some

Reply(8)
26
Linda Ross
3d ago

It says giving for more education....for what to help kids that identify as the other sex or identify as cats that they need to put more cat litter boxes in classrooms....give to the retired people for once...you know the ones that actually held jobs and still don't get any extras

Reply
11
Henry Stine
3d ago

Pennsylvania general assembly is the 3rd most corrupt state government in the united states...it's time everyone of them is voted out

Reply(1)
13
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Gov. Tom Wolf signs bill to amdend professional nursing law

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Becoming a nurse in Pennsylvania is now easier. Governor Tom Wolf signed a bill amending the current professional nursing law. The amendment will now allow people who graduated from a nursing or nutrition program in another country but didn't get a license to take Pennsylvania's certification exam. They will qualify so long as the training from outside the country meets the state's educational requirements.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
pghcitypaper.com

Learn where Pennsylvania political candidates stand on gun control

A string of mass shootings across the country, including a Uvalde, Texas tragedy that took the lives of 19 children, has triggered many community members to wonder what, if anything, public officials are going to do about the recent spike in gun violence. Pittsburgh has its own history of mass shootings, including the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history at Squirrel Hill’s Tree of Life synagogue, which killed 11 people in 2018, and a recent mass shooting at an Airbnb-rented apartment in the North Side, killing two teens and wounding eight others.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania Governor signs bill to improve nursing license requirements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation that improves nursing license requirements to support trained individuals who want to enter the nursing profession in Pennsylvania.  According to the Governor’s office, House Bill 889 amends the Professional Nursing Law to permit individuals from foreign countries who have graduated from a nursing program or dietetics-nutrition program, but have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

It’s budget season in Pennsylvania. Here are five issues to look for

HARRISBURG, PA – It’s budget season in Harrisburg. Lawmakers in Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf have until midnight on June 30 to pass the 2022-23 state budget, which allocates tens of billions of state tax dollars to fund education, economic growth, community development, and human services.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Pat Browne
Person
Stan Saylor
iheart.com

Gov. Wolf Pushes For Direct $2k Payments To Pennsylvanians

>Gov. Wolf Pushes For Direct $2k Payments To Pennsylvanians. (Pittsburgh, PA) - Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to push the state's General Assembly to pass a bill that would make two-thousand-dollar payments to Pennsylvanians. Governor Wolf says Pennsylvanians making less than 80-thousand dollars as a household should get direct payments from the state's American Rescue Plan Act funds. However, House Republican Caucus spokesman Jason Gottesman says the money should be used to protect the state from any economic uncertainty in the future. Any ARP money not used by December 31st, 2024 must be returned to the federal government.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

New baby formula plant gets another $8 million from Pa.

(Harrisburg) — An infant formula manufacturer in Pennsylvania is getting more than $8 million from the state to help offset the nationwide shortage. ByHeart, the country’s newest FDA-registered formula manufacturer, has now received more than $10 million from Pennsylvania. All of it has come through the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Economic Stimulus#Legislature#Infrastructure#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Pennlive The Patriot News#Pittsburgh Tribune Review
WITF

Pa. lawmakers move to restrict fireworks

(Harrisburg) — Pennsylvania state lawmakers are advancing proposed new limits on fireworks in response to growing complaints after a 5-year-old state law greatly liberalized their sales and use. The House of Representatives voted 160-38 on Wednesday for legislation that would restrict their use to 10 a.m.-10 p.m. except during...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Pennsylvania lawyer gets time-served sentence in lawmaker threats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania lawyer who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Democrats in the U.S. Senate has been sentenced to time served and a $10,000 fine.Kenelm Shirk III, 72, of the city of Lebanon, pleaded guilty in March to a charge of threatening to murder a U.S. official. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Wilson took his age and health into account in lowering the sentence range from 18 to 24 months."I think that is sufficient to achieve the goal of just punishment and determent in this case," she said Friday, according to LNP.Authorities said state police arrested...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Election Results in Pa. Official After Recount Completed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz has won Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Senate primary after a dayslong recount. The celebrity heart surgeon will face Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in November in a race that could help determine control of the closely divided Senate. The state revealed the results of the recount Wednesday, which determined that Oz had beaten former hedge fund CEO David McCormick by 951 votes out of more than 1.3 million cast. Oz had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Fetterman is recovering from a stroke he suffered four days before the May 17 primary election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WBRE

Pennsylvania liquor privatization bill passes House committee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The long fight to privatize liquor sales in Pennsylvania took another step forward Wednesday and could appear on a statewide ballot. The Republican-led Pennsylvania House Liquor Control Committee approved House Bill 2272, which would create an amendment to the State Constitution banning the commonwealth from manufacturing or selling liquor. Should the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania fishing licenses could cost more next season

​HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners gave preliminary approval to a list of proposed fee adjustments for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits for the 2023 license year.  If given final approval at a future meeting, this would be the first fishing license price increase since […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy