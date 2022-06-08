Earthquake Strikes Near Salton Sea Beach in Riverside County

“It’s summer and we don’t know what we are going to do,” resident Maria Aguilar said. No power and extreme heat. That’s what some residents of the Country Squire RV and Mobile Home Park in Desert Hot Springs are experiencing right now. But this problem isn’t...
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,724 new reported cases. Since June 2nd, hospitalizations increased by 21, with 91 and 14 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 44 new COVID-19 related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,100 new reported cases on Thursday....
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Firefighters made quick work of a small brush fire that broke out on Highway 173 early Friday morning, this is the second such fire to break out near the same area in a week. The Mojave Incident fire was reported at about 10:25am,...
San Bernardino Crash Left One Victorville Woman Dead. According to the initial investigation, the incident happened around 2:58 p.m. when a vehicle collided with a San Bernardino County Fire Department vehicle. Eventually, first responders arrived and transported the passenger of the car, 60-year-old Susie Swanson, to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
3 people are injured after a 2 vehicle crash in Palm Desert on Washington St. and Avenue 42 around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. According to Cal Fire, two people in a sedan needed to be extracted from their vehicle and taken to the hospital with major injuries. First-responders arrived on the scene to find a white
Our weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for excessive heat through Sunday. We're expected to see record highs Friday and Saturday, with temperatures rising over 110 degrees. The excessive heat may cause danger for people throughout the valley, especially children, the elderly and transient people. People can find necessities like food and
With the Fourth of July just a few weeks away, fire officials are warning residents about the dangers of illegal fireworks and the severe penalties you could face by lighting them. Outside an apartment complex in Moreno Valley, fireworks littered the ground where sheriff's deputies say on Wednesday an illegal...
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular. gasoline in Riverside County today set a record for the 14th consecutive day,. rising 1.6 cents to $6.299, extending its streak of increases to 15 consecutive. days. The average price has risen 32.3 cents over the past...
Those in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties who advocated for change in key positions related to policing and criminal justice will have to wait another cycle as those who voted in Tuesday’s primary elected to remain with the status quo. The majority of voters who cast ballots in two...
La Cañada Flintridge, Los Angeles County, CA: Four occupants in a Tesla were trapped after driving off a canyon cliff just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday, June 9, in the city of La Cañada Flintridge. Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a vehicle that missed a turn on...
City of Murrieta Brings Out the Classics for 51st Annual Father’s Day Car Show Murrieta, CA. The City of Murrieta is excited to host its 51st annual Father’s Day Car Show Saturday, June 18, from 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the California Oaks Sports Park located at 40600 California Oaks Road in Murrieta. The classic Father’s Day Car Show is a great way to celebrate dads, grandfathers, and all family father figures and promises a fun day for car enthusiasts. Thousands of people are expected to attend the annual event that will include music with Midnight Ride, food vendors, a car competition, and family fun you don’t want to miss.
A retired cross-country truck driver has been charged in the cold case killing of a young mother whose body was found near an interstate in Riverside County nearly 30 years ago, officials announced Friday. The suspect, 67-year-old Douglas Thomas, is already in custody in Texas, where he was arrested in late May on suspicion of […]
The Santa Ana City Council approved reduction actions for a Level 2 Water Supply Shortage on June 7, 2022, asking all Santa Ana residents to lower their water use by following water conservation practices and for businesses to improve their water use processes. While there is no current water supply emergency for Santa Ana, the resolution was adopted to comply with the State’s requirements and help protect future water supplies.
Newport Beach, Calif., (June 8, 2022) – Continuing its strategic expansion into many of California’s most desirable housing markets, award-winning Trumark Homes today announced that sales have begun at L’Aube at Solis Park, a collection of single-family detached homes located at the acclaimed Great Park Neighborhoods in the City of Irvine.
In response to California’s ongoing severe drought directors at the Hi-Desert Water District, last week voted to enact the district’s Water Shortage Stage 2 restrictions. The restrictions go into effect at the end of this week and are mandatory for customers of HDWD which serves Yucca Valley. The...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A surge in COVID cases hitting San Diego County has public health experts worried that a rise in hospitalizations and deaths could be on the way. The Omicron variants BA.2 and BA.2.12.1, which are even more contagious than the variant that caused a winter surge in the U.S., are responsible for the recent increase in cases across the county — rivaling numbers seen in the Delta wave late last summer. For example, confirmed cases surpassed 1,500 per day for three days straight in late May.
Drivers may want to steer clear of the southbound 15 Freeway in the Corona-Norco area this weekend. In connection with the construction of a new connector ramp at the 15-and-91-freeways interchange in Corona, the Riverside County Transportation Commission plans to shut all lanes on the southbound 15, north of the 91, all weekend.
