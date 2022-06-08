ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Earthquake Strikes Near Salton Sea Beach in Riverside County

nbcpalmsprings.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVERSIDE (CNS) – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck near Salton Sea. Beach in Riverside County at...

nbcpalmsprings.com

Comments / 3

Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Desert Hot Springs Community Experiences Months of Power Outages

“It’s summer and we don’t know what we are going to do,” resident Maria Aguilar said. No power and extreme heat. That’s what some residents of the Country Squire RV and Mobile Home Park in Desert Hot Springs are experiencing right now. But this problem isn’t...
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/10/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,724 new reported cases. Since June 2nd, hospitalizations increased by 21, with 91 and 14 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 44 new COVID-19 related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,100 new reported cases on Thursday....
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Another Brush Fire Erupts On Hwy 173 In Hesperia

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Firefighters made quick work of a small brush fire that broke out on Highway 173 early Friday morning, this is the second such fire to break out near the same area in a week. The Mojave Incident fire was reported at about 10:25am,...
HESPERIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Susie Swanson Killed in Traffic Crash at San Bernardino Intersection [San Bernardino County, CA]

San Bernardino Crash Left One Victorville Woman Dead. According to the initial investigation, the incident happened around 2:58 p.m. when a vehicle collided with a San Bernardino County Fire Department vehicle. Eventually, first responders arrived and transported the passenger of the car, 60-year-old Susie Swanson, to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Weather#La Quinta
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Desert Crash leaves 3 injured and Light Signals Out

3 people are injured after a 2 vehicle crash in Palm Desert on Washington St. and Avenue 42 around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. According to Cal Fire, two people in a sedan needed to be extracted from their vehicle and taken to the hospital with major injuries. First-responders arrived on the scene to find a white The post Palm Desert Crash leaves 3 injured and Light Signals Out appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley heat poses difficulties for transient community

Our weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for excessive heat through Sunday. We're expected to see record highs Friday and Saturday, with temperatures rising over 110 degrees. The excessive heat may cause danger for people throughout the valley, especially children, the elderly and transient people. People can find necessities like food and The post Coachella Valley heat poses difficulties for transient community appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Illegal Fireworks Could Get You a Stiff Fine

With the Fourth of July just a few weeks away, fire officials are warning residents about the dangers of illegal fireworks and the severe penalties you could face by lighting them. Outside an apartment complex in Moreno Valley, fireworks littered the ground where sheriff's deputies say on Wednesday an illegal...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IE Voice

Inland Empire Incumbent DAs and Sheriffs Sweep the Primaries

Those in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties who advocated for change in key positions related to policing and criminal justice will have to wait another cycle as those who voted in Tuesday’s primary elected to remain with the status quo. The majority of voters who cast ballots in two...
macaronikid.com

Murrieta's Father's Day Car Show is Back at Cal Oaks Sports Park!

City of Murrieta Brings Out the Classics for 51st Annual Father’s Day Car Show Murrieta, CA. The City of Murrieta is excited to host its 51st annual Father’s Day Car Show Saturday, June 18, from 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the California Oaks Sports Park located at 40600 California Oaks Road in Murrieta. The classic Father’s Day Car Show is a great way to celebrate dads, grandfathers, and all family father figures and promises a fun day for car enthusiasts. Thousands of people are expected to attend the annual event that will include music with Midnight Ride, food vendors, a car competition, and family fun you don’t want to miss.
Key News Network

Meteor Streaks Across Pomona Sky

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A meteor streaking across the sky was captured on video in the city of Pomona around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022.… Read more "Meteor Streaks Across Pomona Sky"
newsantaana.com

New water rules now in effect in Santa Ana

The Santa Ana City Council approved reduction actions for a Level 2 Water Supply Shortage on June 7, 2022, asking all Santa Ana residents to lower their water use by following water conservation practices and for businesses to improve their water use processes. While there is no current water supply emergency for Santa Ana, the resolution was adopted to comply with the State’s requirements and help protect future water supplies.
SANTA ANA, CA
z1077fm.com

HIGH DESERT WATER DISTRICT STAGE 2 RESTRICTIONS

In response to California’s ongoing severe drought directors at the Hi-Desert Water District, last week voted to enact the district’s Water Shortage Stage 2 restrictions. The restrictions go into effect at the end of this week and are mandatory for customers of HDWD which serves Yucca Valley. The...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
CBS 8

‘Here we go again’: San Diego COVID experts react to recent wave

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A surge in COVID cases hitting San Diego County has public health experts worried that a rise in hospitalizations and deaths could be on the way. The Omicron variants BA.2 and BA.2.12.1, which are even more contagious than the variant that caused a winter surge in the U.S., are responsible for the recent increase in cases across the county — rivaling numbers seen in the Delta wave late last summer. For example, confirmed cases surpassed 1,500 per day for three days straight in late May.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy