Earthquake Strikes Near Salton Sea Beach in Riverside County

City of Murrieta Brings Out the Classics for 51st Annual Father’s Day Car Show Murrieta, CA. The City of Murrieta is excited to host its 51st annual Father’s Day Car Show Saturday, June 18, from 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the California Oaks Sports Park located at 40600 California Oaks Road in Murrieta. The classic Father’s Day Car Show is a great way to celebrate dads, grandfathers, and all family father figures and promises a fun day for car enthusiasts. Thousands of people are expected to attend the annual event that will include music with Midnight Ride, food vendors, a car competition, and family fun you don’t want to miss.

2 DAYS AGO