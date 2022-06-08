Charging moose killed after attacking 2 people and dog, Colorado officials say

Last month, the pastor of a small Boise Baptist church, which prohibits gay members, told his congregation that God wants to “put all queers to death.”. “When they die, that stops the pedophilia,” said pastor Joe Jones of Shield of Faith Baptist Church. “It’s a very, very simple process. … These people know that they’re worthy of death.”
The Washington State Department of Health has detected cases of salmonella across the state, including in Pierce County, according to a Friday afternoon news release from the department. The news localizes a Thursday CDC announcement about a national salmonella outbreak linked to live poultry like ducks and chickens. According to...
In 2015, producers from the History Channel’s “Alone” reality-TV show messaged Karie Lee Knoke, a woman who lives “beyond off the grid” near Sandpoint, Idaho. The producers had heard about Knoke from other contestants on the reality TV show that drops men and women into some of the harshest environments on earth with just the basics of survival. So they reached out on Facebook messenger asking if Knoke would apply for Season 3. Unfortunately, what makes for a good contestant on “Alone” isn’t necessarily conducive to prompt social media responses.
Comments / 0