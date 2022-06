Investigators seized crack cocaine, $5,300 in cash and drug paraphernalia during a search this week at a Bethlehem Township hotel, police said. Township officers and members of the Northampton County Drug Task Force Wednesday were on the lookout for the 31-year-old alleged drug dealer from New York. He was staying at the hotel, and he also had an active warrant out of Lehigh County.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO