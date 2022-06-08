10-year-old shot on East Boundary in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a 10-year-old has been shot.

Authorities say that the incident happened on the 400 block of East Telfair Street at the East Augusta Commons.

Authorities also say that the call came in at around 3:30 P.M. that the 10-year-old had been shot.

According to Richmond County Deputies, the 10-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Augusta University Medical Center.

Authorities say that another juvenile has been detained in relation to hte shooting.

Investigators say that this incident is in the early stages of the investigation and that there is no further information available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.