ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

5 Wausau businesses vandalized, Weston man charged

By Desiree Fischer
WSAW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Weston man has been charged with criminal damage to property after police say he vandalized several Wausau businesses. Between June 1 and June 2, the Wausau...

www.wsaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
spmetrowire.com

URGENT: Missing Waupaca man last seen in Stevens Point

Waupaca Co. law enforcement has issued a statewide alert for an endangered 26-year-old man who was last seen in Stevens Point. Brandon Edward Colligan is a white man, 5’10” and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved dress shirt and blue shorts.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Pedestrian killed in downtown Wausau crash

A 52-year-old man died late Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Wausau, police confirm. Wausau Police Capt. Ben Graham said officers and an ambulance were dispatched at about 11:20 p.m. to the intersection of North First Street and Washington Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Vandalism increases in central Wisconsin

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather heats up, it seems like those who are up to no good are warming up, too. Vandalism is being reported all across central Wisconsin. The Kronenwetter Police Department said they see an uptick in vandalism during the spring and summer months. The Wisconsin Rapids Parks and Recreation Center had to close its skate park because of graffiti on Wednesday.
KRONENWETTER, WI
internewscast.com

Cindy Schulz-Juedes Sentenced to Life for Murder

A 67-year-old Wisconsin woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the fatal shooting of her husband more than a decade ago, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. Marathon County Circuit Judge Michael Moran on Wednesday handed down a sentence of life without the possibility of parole to Cindy Schulz-Juedes for the murder of her husband, pharmacist Kenneth Juedes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weston, WI
Weston, WI
Crime & Safety
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wiproud.com

2 arrested in Wisconsin after officers find large amounts of marijuana, firearms in car

MONTELLO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were taken into custody after deputies with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 1,275 grams of raw marijuana. According to a Facebook post, on June 3 a deputy stopped a vehicle in the City of Montello for a registration violation. After making contact with the four occupants in the vehicle, the deputy detected an odor resembling marijuana coming from the vehicle.
MONTELLO, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire woman is arrested and suspected of operating under the influence in St. Croix County. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on June 8 around 5:18 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash at 606 Brakke Drive involving a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources vehicle and another vehicle.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac residents without home after fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac residents are without a home after a Saturday morning fire. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, just before 12 p.m., occupants, who were doing yard work out on their lawn, noticed smoke coming from the roof of their home, which was located on the 90 block of N. Seymour Street.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: U.S. 141 in Marinette County reopened, crash cleared

WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Marinette County that closed down all lanes on US 141 at WIS 180 around 3:20 p.m. According to WisDOT, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the incident and all lanes...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrive Foodery#Girls Club
WSAW

Shawano County traffic stops lead to 35 arrests in one day

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a traffic enforcement and drug operation in one. On Thursday, June 9, nine law enforcement agencies participated in a traffic operation organized by the Shawano County Drug Trask Force and Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group. The drug task force says the goal was to...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WSAW

State Rep. working to get “Lily Alert” in front of legislature

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been more than a month since the death of a 10-year-old girl from Chippewa Falls. After hearing about Lily Peters’ homicide, one man started a petition to create a new system for missing children which lawmakers are helping to push through the legislature.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
oshkoshexaminer.com

Oshkosh police respond to ‘troubling’ jump in crimes against persons; property crimes dip

While the number of serious offenses in Oshkosh rose by just 3.4% last year, the city recorded a sharp increase in assaults as crimes against persons jumped by almost 34%. Oshkosh Police Chief Dean Smith called the increase in crimes against persons “troubling” and said his department has boosted its presence in the community and taken steps like making more arrests of people with outstanding warrants to get them off the streets.
OSHKOSH, WI
wisfarmer.com

Man dies in tractor vs. semi crash in Clark County

NEILLSVILLE – A 59-year-old man is dead following a crash involving a tractor vs. semi south of Neillsville on June 7. Law enforcement received the report of a crash around 10 p.m. on Highway 95, over two miles south of Neillsville. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, rescue workers found a tractor upside down in the ditch and Thomas Kren of Neillsville unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead in deputy-involved shooting on US 41 near Oconto

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) provided an update on the active call for service earlier on Wednesday in the Township of Oconto. According to a release, around 2:45 p.m., multiple calls were received by Oconto County Dispatch reporting a reckless driver on Interstate 41. After heading toward the reckless driver, deputies with the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the vehicle on the side of Interstate 41 near the area of Frog Pond Road.
OCONTO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Green Bay standoff

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect is in custody after a lengthy incident on Packerland Drive. According to Green Bay Police Department, it was notified around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday about a disgruntled JW Enterprises employee in their vehicle in the business’s parking lot. “We arrived on scene....
GREEN BAY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - June 8, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, June 8, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
MIX 108

Somebody Broke Into A Wisconsin Zoo & Animals Went Missing

Someone decided to break into a zoo in Wisconsin by cutting the locks, and then proceeded to open multiple animal cages. Four animals ended up missing from the zoo. According to WEAU News, four animals escaped from the zoo. Two otters and two great horned owls were reported missing. There was no indication if the animals escaped on their own or if they were stolen. It was stated that several other cages were open as well, however those animals stayed in their cages.
BARABOO, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy