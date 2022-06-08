ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Ethel M Chocolate and Mimosa Tasting Experiences

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 3 days ago

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Chocolate and mimosas. Due...

news3lv.com

news3lv.com

John Katsilometes breaks down resolution to Elvis wedding chapel saga

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunset Station is bringing back Richard Cheese and Lounge Against the Machine. Columnist John Katsilometes with the Las Vegas Review-Journal joined us to talk about this, plus Katy Perry receiving the key to the Las Vegas Strip and the happy ending for the Elvis impersonator controversy at Las Vegas wedding chapels.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Sunset Station in Henderson turns twenty-five years old

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local Henderson Station Casino is celebrating its quarter of a century birthday on Friday. Sunset Station Hotel and Casino, located near Sunset and Stephanie in Henderson, opened its doors on June 10, 1997, quickly becoming a local's favorite. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Six...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Barry Manilow receives key to the city on 'Barry Manilow Day'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — June 10 will now be known as 'Barry Manilow Day' in Las Vegas. Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman announced on Saturday that singer Barry Manilow had recently received a key to the city. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Justin Bieber updates fans on health, Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas local hits jackpot worth over 300K at Aliante Casino

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One lucky Las Vegas local has hit a massive six-figure jackpot at one North Las Vegas casino. The guest, who has lived in the Aliante area for over a decade, was playing IGT’s Game King video poker game with Sequential Royal Flush progressives at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Musician Justin Young arrives at Notoriety in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We've been following all the great talent coming through Notoriety. On Thursday we were joined by musician Justin Young and Notoriety CEO Ken Henderson to talk about Justin's upcoming show. Visit notorietylive.com to learn more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign features colors of rainbow for Pride Month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign is now lit in the colors of the rainbow to recognize PRIDE Month. Clark County commissioners and representatives from the LGBTQ Community Center of Southern Nevada turned on the rainbow-colored lights Thursday morning. A brief ceremony was held...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mimosas#Food Drink
news3lv.com

New airline Breeze Airways brings service to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Breeze Airways began nonstop service to Las Vegas on Thursday morning from Richmond, Virginia. And, in true Las Vegas style, the bright blue passenger jet was greeted on the Terminal 3 tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport by two waving showgirls in coordinated bright blue costumes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Tenants say rising rents mean Arts District is losing the 'Arts'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The vibrant Arts District in downtown Las Vegas has been undergoing a massive makeover for years as the city grows. But with those changes, the ‘Arts’ of the Arts District may soon be a thing of the past, according to longtime tenants who are being priced out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas prepares for first Excessive Heat Warning of the year

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas expects its first Excessive Heat Warning of the year. The National Weather Service said the forecasted record-breaking temperatures this weekend are sudden and abnormal for this time of year. The warning means people should limit outdoor activities, wear loose clothing and drink plenty...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Couture Show returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Couture Show is back in town this weekend at Wynn Las Vegas. Michelle Orman and Michael Shulman joined us to break it all down.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Community events happening this weekend for Men's Mental Health Month

Las Vegas (KSNV) — June is Men's Mental Health Month and community leaders gathered this evening to kick off a weekend of events happening at City Hall. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, men in the United States, on average, die 5 years earlier than women and die at higher rates from the three leading causes of death, heart disease, cancer, and unintentional injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

SNHD: Clark County reached high COVID-19 level, masks recommended

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County has reached a high community level for COVID-19, and the Southern Nevada Health District is strongly recommending individuals wear masks when in public indoor places and they stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines. People who have symptoms or have been in...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Mother of girl who died while hiking, warns of exploring alone

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — After a morning hike turned deadly for her daughter, Tonia Fike wants others to be more careful. “When it comes to safety please listen to your parents. Don’t hike alone,” said Fike. Her daughter 16-year-old, Quinn Fike loved exploring the outdoors, and just...
LAS VEGAS, NV

