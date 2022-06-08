Ethel M Chocolate and Mimosa Tasting Experiences

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunset Station is bringing back Richard Cheese and Lounge Against the Machine. Columnist John Katsilometes with the Las Vegas Review-Journal joined us to talk about this, plus Katy Perry receiving the key to the Las Vegas Strip and the happy ending for the Elvis impersonator controversy at Las Vegas wedding chapels.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local Henderson Station Casino is celebrating its quarter of a century birthday on Friday. Sunset Station Hotel and Casino, located near Sunset and Stephanie in Henderson, opened its doors on June 10, 1997, quickly becoming a local's favorite. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Six...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — At first glance, the moving billboard looks like an ordinary grocery store delivery truck, but Meow Wolf Las Vegas has created a new installation that is catching people's attention around the valley. To align with the creativity that Omega Mart, located inside AREA15, brings, Meow...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A lucky woman is going home over half a million dollars richer. On Saturday, Station Casino's announced that one person had hit a mega jackpot while playing a slot machine at Sunset Station in Henderson at around 2 p.m. That lucky person, Wendy P from...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — June 10 will now be known as 'Barry Manilow Day' in Las Vegas. Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman announced on Saturday that singer Barry Manilow had recently received a key to the city. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Justin Bieber updates fans on health, Las...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One lucky Las Vegas local has hit a massive six-figure jackpot at one North Las Vegas casino. The guest, who has lived in the Aliante area for over a decade, was playing IGT’s Game King video poker game with Sequential Royal Flush progressives at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We've been following all the great talent coming through Notoriety. On Thursday we were joined by musician Justin Young and Notoriety CEO Ken Henderson to talk about Justin's upcoming show. Visit notorietylive.com to learn more.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign is now lit in the colors of the rainbow to recognize PRIDE Month. Clark County commissioners and representatives from the LGBTQ Community Center of Southern Nevada turned on the rainbow-colored lights Thursday morning. A brief ceremony was held...
Las Vegas (KSNV). — At the Bonneville Transit Center, there's a new vending machine, but it's not selling cookies or snacks. In fact, it's not selling anything at all. The take-home Covid tests packed inside are 100 percent free. "Testing remains a key tool, [in fighting the pandemic] and...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Breeze Airways began nonstop service to Las Vegas on Thursday morning from Richmond, Virginia. And, in true Las Vegas style, the bright blue passenger jet was greeted on the Terminal 3 tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport by two waving showgirls in coordinated bright blue costumes.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The vibrant Arts District in downtown Las Vegas has been undergoing a massive makeover for years as the city grows. But with those changes, the ‘Arts’ of the Arts District may soon be a thing of the past, according to longtime tenants who are being priced out.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas expects its first Excessive Heat Warning of the year. The National Weather Service said the forecasted record-breaking temperatures this weekend are sudden and abnormal for this time of year. The warning means people should limit outdoor activities, wear loose clothing and drink plenty...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County on Thursday opened a new facility that will house its collection related to the One October mass shooting, among other items related to the valley's history. Commissioner Jim Gibson helped mark the opening of the facility, located at the Clark County Museum on...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two of the first vending machines to dispense COVID-19 self-testing kits have been installed in Southern Nevada. The machines are located at the Bonneville Transit Center lobby in downtown Las Vegas and at Mesa View Regional Hospital in Mesquite, the Southern Nevada Health District says.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Heat can mean dollar signs when your economy is tied to the river, and here in Laughlin, locals notice a bump in traffic on the Colorado River after most of the launch ramps at Lake Mead shut down due to low water levels. Adam Yoza...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The condolences are pouring in for fallen officer Justin terry as a video resurfaces a story done by News3 featuring Terry and his son. Our very own Tom Hawley, may he rest in peace, did a story with officer Justin Terry in 2017. Terry was...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — June is Men's Mental Health Month and community leaders gathered this evening to kick off a weekend of events happening at City Hall. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, men in the United States, on average, die 5 years earlier than women and die at higher rates from the three leading causes of death, heart disease, cancer, and unintentional injuries.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County has reached a high community level for COVID-19, and the Southern Nevada Health District is strongly recommending individuals wear masks when in public indoor places and they stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines. People who have symptoms or have been in...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — After a morning hike turned deadly for her daughter, Tonia Fike wants others to be more careful. “When it comes to safety please listen to your parents. Don’t hike alone,” said Fike. Her daughter 16-year-old, Quinn Fike loved exploring the outdoors, and just...
Comments / 0