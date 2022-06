SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The body of a Sheboygan downing victim was discovered Friday, June 10. The victim, a 26-year-old man, had been reported missing on Memorial Day. Sheboygan police said they were notified of the discovered body around 12:30 p.m. Friday. According to the victim's family, he was last seen running down the break wall with the intent of jumping into the water.

