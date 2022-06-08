ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport water customers to see billing change as city plays catch-up

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kEnwC_0g4hVE2g00

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport is still more than a month behind on water bills, but city officials have announced a plan to catch back up.

The city will do two billing cycles covering 45 days instead of three, which means current bills will be higher than normal.

Kingsport BMA advances budget with tax, rate increases

“This will cause your current bill to be higher than normal,” a city spokesperson said in a release. “For example, if you’re expecting to pay $50 per month for 3 bills ($150), you may end up paying $75 per bill for 2 bills ($150).”

The city plans to resume monthly billing in August and believes all billing issues will be resolved by then.

“Please note – Your water meter is registering the correct water usage and you’re not being overbilled for your water,” the city said.

New clients, new jobs — ACT adding 350 jobs in Kingsport, 300 in Bristol
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tPTi_0g4hVE2g00
Water meter replacement (Photo: WJHL)

The issue stems from water meters that were installed back in 2009 . Those meters allowed city employees to obtain meter readings simply by driving by instead of having to manually read the meters. However, the batteries in the meters started to fail in December 2020, and due to staffing and equipment issues, the city began estimating water usage for some customers.

To help speed up the billing process, the city started charging some customers the minimum amount one month and then physically reading the water meter the next month, which led to water bills being higher one month then lower the next.

RELATED: Kingsport working to install new water meter system

According to the city, the amount billed over a two-month period is still accurate and no customers are being overbilled.

All meters are now being read by an employee every month, but the city is still more than a month behind on billing.

Kingsport began replacing the troubled meters in the spring of 2021, and so far, 16,000 have been replaced this year as part of the $3 million replacement project.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Kingsport BMA approves closing Jared Drive

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport city leaders are moving forward with a plan to close a section of Jared Drive at the request of Eastman Chemical Company. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday unanimously approved vacating a 1,500-foot section of Jared Drive near the intersection of Riverport Road and Wilcox Drive. The BMA […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

BrightRidge board approves Bitcoin mine lawsuit settlement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge’s board of directors approved a settlement proposal Friday in Washington County’s lawsuit against the utility and a Bitcoin mine operator it partners with, clearing the way for the shutdown of a controversial Bitcoin mine in the Limestone community. Attending board members unanimously approved the deal, which county commissioners modified […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Virginia budget includes funding for Bristol inland port study

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia’s state budget includes funding for a study about establishing an inland port in Bristol. An inland port is a way for goods to be moved around by rail. Sen. Todd Pillion pushed for the funding and the budget sets aside $200,000 to conduct the study. Currently, the budget is being […]
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Bristol, TN
Kingsport, TN
Business
Kingsport, TN
Government
WJHL

Bristol, TN Council approves subdivision expansion re-zoning, some neighbors unhappy

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dozens of new homes are coming to a Bristol, Tennessee subdivision, but some of its current residents are frustrated with its zoning. Bristol, Tennessee City Council unanimously approved the re-zoning of two parcels of land adjacent to the Fox Meadows neighborhood in South Bristol. Ardent Property Group owns the land. Developer […]
WJHL

Riverfront Park swinging bridge reopens after repairs

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Over a year after it was closed, the iconic swinging bridge at Kingsport’s Riverfront Park is open once again. The city announced Friday that repairs to the bridge have been completed, and it is open for pedestrian use. The bridge was closed in May 2021 after city maintenance crews discovered damage […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Draft Wise County budget exceeds schools request

WISE — Virginia’s state budget still awaits the governor’s signature, but Wise County officials are confident they can meet the county school system’s call for more money in 2022-23. What was supposed to be a public hearing on the budget during Thursday’s county Board of Supervisors meeting ended up being delayed two weeks because of new draft state budget numbers. County Administrator Mike Hatfield said a new school construction funds line item would give the school system about $2.6 million.
WISE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Meters#Bristol Water#Bills#Water Usage
WJHL

City OKs $400K for John Sevier Center elevator fix ahead of crucial HUD inspection

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With a crucial federal inspection looming that could impact the iconic John Sevier Center (JSC) building’s future, Johnson City Commissioners approved a $400,000 emergency request for elevator repairs at the iconic former hotel last week. One of the 11-story building’s elevators hasn’t worked at all for about six months. Several […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

County OKs Bitcoin mine lawsuit settlement after gaining concessions

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — After gaining significant concessions from the original, Washington County commissioners narrowly approved a lawsuit settlement that will see a controversial Bitcoin mine in Limestone shut down no later than the end of 2024 and likely earlier. Commissioners voted 8-2 with five absent to send the amended settlement — which allows Red […]
WJHL

Bridge work to impact I-81 North traffic in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Bridge work will lead to lane closures beginning next week on Interstate 81 northbound in Abingdon. The first lane closure will begin on the evening of Monday, June 13 and continue through the morning of Friday, June 17. The closure will allow crews to replace the left travel lane and shoulder […]
ABINGDON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Jobs
WJHL

Mayor: Bristol, Va. to work towards closing landfill ‘for good’

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – After receiving a letter from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Bristol, Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum announced that the city will comply with an upcoming action plan to address the odor coming from the city’s landfill and is working to stop the intake of waste at the facility. “For more […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

‘Sandwich Engines’ fire up at East TN Crank-Up in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County presented a display of antique machines on Thursday. The 51st annual East Tennessee Crank-Up event featured antique engines and tractors as well as working displays, a country store and handmade treats. Every year, the event features a different manufacturer of engines. In 2022, it was ‘Sandwich Engines,’ which […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

LIST: Weekend events throughout the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Looking for activities and events over the weekend? News Channel 11 compiled a list of various happenings in the Tri-Cities region. Saturday, June 11 What: American Heritage FestivalWhere: Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats at 200 Hyder Hill RoadWhen: Saturday and SundayMore information: CLICK HERE What: Free Fishing Day in TennesseeWhere: […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sullivan Co. school board approves CTE apprenticeship programs

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students in Sullivan County will now have the opportunity to benefit from industrial workplace learning programs following a school board vote Monday. The board approved three memorandums of understanding with Eastman, J.A. Street, and Northeast State Community College. These partnerships established workplace learning programs for high schoolers to participate in […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Va. DEQ meets to discuss actions and timelines for eliminating odor from Bristol landfill

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) sent a letter to Bristol, Virginia Council members on Wednesday. The letter was a summary of the meeting on Tuesday in which enforcement options and timelines for eliminating the odor coming from the Bristol, Virginia landfill were discussed. The DEQ had previously dispatched an […]
WJHL

Johnson City Schools announces adjustment to grading scale

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Schools in Johnson City are changing their grading scale to align with recent legislation. According to a release from Johnson City Schools, the new grading scale will be implemented in grades 3-12 and be on a 10-point scale instead of a 7-point scale. The scale will be as follows: A: […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy